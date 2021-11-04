Badgers volleyball star Dana Rettke major player in launch of media platform

“I immediately was like, yes, I want to be a part of this,” Rettke said.

They exchanged phone numbers and by the next day they were brainstorming, talking with compliance people in the Athletic Department and researching the process of setting up a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

After several months of planning UNCUT Madison launched in March with episode 1 of “Dana’s Den,” as Rettke interviewed teammate Danielle Hart about her growth in confidence on the volleyball court and beyond as she’s pursued her various passions from art to adventure travel to photography.

Rettke also has done an interview with basketball player Brad Davison and has several more projects in the works.

UNCUT has produced about 20 stories on a cross section of student-athletes. Some are video interviews and others are in print, written by the student-athlete.

One of those articles was written by a former walk-on soccer player, Justin Bobb, who told his story of dealing with anxiety and depression and almost taking his own life while in high school.

That story has gotten more views than any other on the platform.