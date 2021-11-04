Badgers volleyball star Dana Rettke major player in launch of media platform

As one of the most prominent student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin, Dana Rettke has had no shortage of opportunities to tell her story.
The four-time first-team All-American on the UW volleyball team just wishes more of her fellow student-athletes could share that experience.
Enter UNCUT Madison.
As the result of a chance meeting that wasn’t totally by chance, Rettke has spent the last year deeply involved in getting the UNCUT Madison media platform off the ground.
Olivia Hancock, a UW junior, had stumbled upon a repost of a story on something called UNCUT Chapel Hill, a student-run multi-media site where North Carolina student-athletes shared their stories.
Hancock’s first thought was she had to start one of those at UW. But as a regular student, she had no idea of how to do it.
That’s when fate stepped in. She was volunteering during the 2020 election at the Orpheum when she spotted Rettke, who also was volunteering. And their not-so-accidental meeting soon took place.
“When you see Dana you can’t miss her, she’s 6-8,” Hancock said. “So I strategically placed myself at the greeting table next to her and we got to know each other.”
They discovered the each was in the Business School and Hancock started making her pitch about UNCUT.
“I immediately was like, yes, I want to be a part of this,” Rettke said.
They exchanged phone numbers and by the next day they were brainstorming, talking with compliance people in the Athletic Department and researching the process of setting up a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
After several months of planning UNCUT Madison launched in March with episode 1 of “Dana’s Den,” as Rettke interviewed teammate Danielle Hart about her growth in confidence on the volleyball court and beyond as she’s pursued her various passions from art to adventure travel to photography.
Rettke also has done an interview with basketball player Brad Davison and has several more projects in the works.
UNCUT has produced about 20 stories on a cross section of student-athletes. Some are video interviews and others are in print, written by the student-athlete.
One of those articles was written by a former walk-on soccer player, Justin Bobb, who told his story of dealing with anxiety and depression and almost taking his own life while in high school.
That story has gotten more views than any other on the platform.
“That was our trophy piece,” Hancock said. “It just shows you the fact that the walk-on soccer player gets the most views, the most shares, shows how our platform is all about empowering and sharing really great and impactful stories. The story matters, that was reinforcement of all the hard work we’ve put in because that was an incredible, moving story for anyone to read, regardless of whether you knew Justin Bobb or not.”
Among Rettke’s many roles with UNCUT is recruiting students to join their endeavor.
One of the first to jump onboard was teammate Liz Gregorski, whose specialty is video interviews that aim to reveal the personalities of student-athletes.
“Liz is such a fun personality,” Hancock said. “She sparkles in front of the camera and she also has great ideas for content.”
Gregorski’s first interview was with quarterback Graham Mertz and she has several other projects coming soon.
“To me it’s kind of like a dream come true,” Gregorski said. “I feel like a lot of people kind of got lost during the coronavirus, like, what am I doing with my life? Where is this taking me? I was kind of sucked into all of that because I spent so much time away from things I normally do.
“This kind of popped up and it’s something I’m so thankful for. It’s driving more life decisions I’ve made and pushed me to where I want to go but was too scared to admit, which is entertainment content, video creations, social media. I like all of that stuff.”
UNCUT Madison recently teamed with Madison-based American Family Insurance to create a five-part series focusing on mental health issues impacting student-athletes. Am Fam contributed $20,000 for the “Bettering Badgers” series as part of the company’s Free to Dream initiative.
“It’s very validating for a big company like that to see a smaller nonprofit and say we see you and we really value what you’re doing and we want to do it with you,” Hancock said.
The Bettering Badgers series will include a couple interviews by Gregorski with basketball players Tyler Wahl, Carter Higginbottom and Carter Gilmore about dealing with stress and Chad McGehee, UW’s director of meditation training.
In preparation for those pieces Gregorski did some research to broaden her interviewing technique.
“Before I did those pieces I watched Oprah interviews, I watched celebrity interviews, she said. “I tried to pick out questions that I thought were good, kind of like conversation starters. Most of my pieces are more fun, entertaining. But I’m glad that people can see that other side of me.”
While Gregorski, a redshirt sophomore, will have more years to devote to UNCUT, Rettke’s and Hancock’s days at UW are winding down. Rettke is in her final semester before embarking on a professional volleyball career, while Hancock is graduating in May.
In the meantime, they are determined to bring along younger students to keep things rolling.
“The goal is to bring people on early and let them observe and then take over,” Hancock said.
She and Rettke will move on to advisory roles, along with the advisory board of eight UW graduates working in the sports industry.
And while Hancock may have gotten things going at UW — one of eight schools with UNCUT platforms, including UNC, Duke, Northwestern, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Miami and Appalachian State — she credits Rettke’s involvement with helping make it happen.
“It meant everything,” Hancock said. “The fact that from the get-go Dana was bought in tells a lot about her character. She’s one who values and cares about things off the court. She’s not only an incredible volleyball player, she’s an incredible person. She wants to help fans realize and see that in other student-athletes.
“It was just reinforcement of what we’re doing and this UNCUT movement is powerful and deserves to be noticed and should be turning heads. The fact that she cared about amplifying off-the-court stories shows that she is so much more than a volleyball player.”
For her part, Rettke has enjoyed being able to “geek out” over the business aspects from marketing to branding and has enjoyed building friendships outside her normal sphere.
“While my legacy will be on the volleyball court,” she said, “I think this is another part of my legacy that I can be leaving here at Wisconsin. The hope is to keep the nonprofit going for years to come.”