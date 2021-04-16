Badgers volleyball rolls past Weber State into NCAA Sweet 16

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team is headed back to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA championships.
Ho-hum.
The No. 1 seed Badgers advanced to the regional semifinals for the eighth time in eight seasons under coach Kelly Sheffield with a sweep of a plucky Weber State team 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 Thursday night in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sheffield called that accomplishment “cool” and credited the talented players he’s had over the years with that consistent success. But his team wasn’t particularly impressed.
“I just mentioned that we’re in the Sweet 16 and there was kind of a yawn,” Sheffield said. “Clearly there are bigger goals for this group.”
UW will next face BYU, a 26-24, 31-29, 25-17 winner over UCLA, on Saturday.
The Badgers (16-0) have been ranked No. 1 throughout the spring season and they played up to that billing much of the match.
Senior setter Sydney Hilley made good use of all her offensive weapons as the Badgers hit a sizzling .408 for the match. Seniors Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg and redshirt junior Danielle Hart each had nine kills to lead the way, while redshirt senior Molly Haggerty had eight and freshman Devyn Robinson seven.
“I thought we were awfully balanced across the board,” Sheffield said. “I thought our passing was real solid, we passed at a pretty high number. Syd kept our offense pretty balanced.”
Rettke put away five of her kills in the first set as the Badgers jumped out to a big early lead and were in command throughout.
The second set, however, was a whole other matter as the score was tied 12 times, the last time at 16. The Badgers were up 19-18 before finishing on a 6-1 run, with Hart providing the spark with three kills and a block.
Hart finished the match with nine blocks to go along with her nine kills, both season highs.
But the match didn’t start out especially promising for her.
“She was pretty frustrated early on in the match,” Sheffield said. “She was getting quite a few negative touches on the block. We didn’t get her going a lot offensively early on. But she stayed with it and made adjustments as she was going. She really shut some people down as the match went on.”
Hart said she had to give herself a little pep talk after one of her first rotations on the court.
“I had some really rough touches and was not able to put the ball down like I wanted to,” she said. “When I came off I was like, ‘Settle in, get back in your groove, find your rhythm.’ Thankfully, my team was having my back and just kept focusing on chipping away and getting back into the mindset I know I need to be in. It just took off from there.”
Sheffield said his team’s blockers were having a tough time adjusting to the Wildcats’ fast-pace attack. But they were saved by energetic play of the back court, led by senior libero Lauren Barnes, who had 19 digs to pass the 1,000 mark for her career.
“It was awesome,” said Barnes, who also passed 2.6 for the match. “That’s something we pride ourselves on, especially every day in practice. It all starts with the pass and once we get it going everyone else gets going and it’s fun. We’ve got our blockers’ back.”
Weber State, coming off its first NCAA tournament victory Wednesday night over Bowling Green, was led by senior outside hitter Rylin Adams with 13 kills. But the Wildcats (19-2) hit just .175 with 16 attack errors, compared to just five by the Badgers.
But, of course, their goal heading to Omaha wasn’t just to beat Weber State. Coming off a runner-up finish in 2019, the Badgers are thinking bigger than the Sweet 16.
“We’ve absolutely felt like we’ve been on a mission, but that didn’t start in the last two weeks,” Hart said. “That’s something that started over a year ago and we’ve just been aiming for that and so focused on that.
“When you think about the pandemic and the ways we’ve been shut down or held back or the speed bumps we’ve had, you just have to keep thinking back to that center goal, that dream. We’re just chasing it with everything we’ve got. We’re doing it for each other and the person next to us. Absolutely a mission.”
Weber State 17 19 15
Wisconsin 25 25 25
WEBER STATE (kills-digs-blocks) — Adams 13-9-2, Nay 8-8-0, Schiess 6-0-3, Mangum 4-0-2, Clark 4-0-1, Power 1-10-0, Collins 0-0-0, Sorensen 0-8-0, Weinert 0-0-0, Standifird 0-5-0. Totals 36-40-4.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Rettke 9-0-1, Hart 9-0-9, Loberg 9-5-0, Haggerty 8-1-3, Robinson 7-0-5, Hilley 2-9-2, Demps 1-1-0, Barnes 0-19-0, MacDonald 0-1-0, Civita 0-8-0, Ashburn 0-0-0, Kraft 0-4-0. Totals 45-48-11.
Hitting percentage — WS .175, W .408. Aces — WS 2 (Clark, Standifird), W 7 (Barnes, Civita, Ashburn 2). Assists — WS 35 (Power 33), W 45 (Hilley 37).