Badgers volleyball rolls past Weber State into NCAA Sweet 16

Rettke put away five of her kills in the first set as the Badgers jumped out to a big early lead and were in command throughout.

The second set, however, was a whole other matter as the score was tied 12 times, the last time at 16. The Badgers were up 19-18 before finishing on a 6-1 run, with Hart providing the spark with three kills and a block.

Hart finished the match with nine blocks to go along with her nine kills, both season highs.

But the match didn’t start out especially promising for her.

“She was pretty frustrated early on in the match,” Sheffield said. “She was getting quite a few negative touches on the block. We didn’t get her going a lot offensively early on. But she stayed with it and made adjustments as she was going. She really shut some people down as the match went on.”

Hart said she had to give herself a little pep talk after one of her first rotations on the court.