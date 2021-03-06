Badgers volleyball players turn focus to health — physical and mental — during 2-week COVID-19 pause

Molly Haggerty was planning to sleep in last Thursday, with her alarm set for 9 a.m.
But she was reminded how plans can change when one of her roommates, Liz Gregorski, came in to wake her up an hour early for a Zoom call with University of Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield.
“I knew something wasn’t good,” Haggerty said.
That Zoom call was to inform the No. 1 Badgers their season was about to be put on pause because some players had tested positive for COVID-19 following their match the previous weekend against Michigan State.
So on the eve of their biggest weekend of the season, rather than playing fellow Big Ten Conference power Nebraska, the Badgers headed into isolation with some going to live in a hotel and others heading to university housing.
The program remains shut down, with this weekend’s matches at Iowa also postponed. Everyone is being tested twice a day with both antigen and PCR tests and if things go well there’s a chance they could return to practice sometime next week with the fate of next weekend’s matches against Northwestern still undetermined.
The reality of what was ahead hit the players hard when the news was broken to them.
“When Kelly gave us the news I was really disappointed, sad, upset, mad and confused,” said Haggerty, a redshirt senior. “A lot of different emotions. Obviously, we’re here to play volleyball and we’re following really strict rules, so for something like this to happen right before a big game, it just sucks. But it’s out of our control.”
Those emotions were understandable and widespread. But short lived.
“Kelly gave us the message,” said senior Nicole Shanahan, “Let this news wear on you for about five minutes and then we’ve got to move on because we can’t really let it take you down for too long or else it’s going to drive you nuts because there’s nothing you can do about it.
“I think it was pretty tough news in the beginning, but I think everybody on the team understands that health is the priority and we have a fairly optimistic outlook at this point. A lot of us are just thankful that we get to play this season.”
With their season on pause and the Field House off limits, the players have turned their focus to their health, both physical and mental. Even as they live apart, they make sure to stay in touch with each other.
“This is the most I’ve used FaceTime ever in my life,” Shanahan said.
Last Friday when they would have been playing the Cornhuskers in the biggest Big Ten match this season, the players got together for a Zoom call, one of several they’ve had.
“We were on there having fun and laughing, just being with each other as much as we could over Zoom,” Haggerty said. “We just tried to share positive energy with each other because we all obviously were upset. Everybody reacts differently, but I think our team has been doing a good job with it.”
Part of that can be attributed to “Adversity School,” an exercise Sheffield puts the team through each year to consider all the things that might come up to disrupt the normal flow of a season. The idea is to prepare them for any and all obstacles that might arise, especially in this most atypical season.
“Some of it is kind of funny with the little comments Kelly throws in there, but it’s all real,” Haggerty said. “Anything like that can happen. I think that if you plan for a perfect season or a perfect life, you’re going to be upset with things like this that happen.
“My favorite quote is, ‘If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.’ I’ve stuck with that since high school and I love it to this day. Something like this is a huge challenge for us, but I think it’s going to change our team. We’re not going to take anything for granted when we’re in the gym together. Being away from the gym and being away from each other has been hard on us, but it makes you appreciate it even more and appreciate playing even more.”
To be prepared for when they’re able to get back at it, the players have tried to keep busy, whether it’s focusing on mid-term exams or doing what they can to maintain conditioning. Each player has gotten workout plans from strength and conditioning coach Kevin Schultz and they’ve also tried to take advantage of the milder weather.
“It’s gotten pretty nice out so I’ve been running a lot,” sophomore Izzy Ashburn said. “I try to run to all my testing in the mornings, take a loop, get outside and get some fresh air. I have a ball and I have a wall, so that’s what I’ve been doing with the volleyball stuff. Other than that, I’ve got a towel on the floor and that’s my little yoga mat. I think all of us have rearranged our rooms a little bit in hopes of getting a little more space to do stuff. We’re finding our way.”
While it’s no consolation, the Badgers know their situation is hardly unique. Four of the seven Big Ten series this weekend were postponed because of COVID issues.
“We talked a lot about it going into the season that we’d have to be flexible,” Shanahan said. “We knew that it was going to be pretty difficult to have a perfect season, just with everything going on in the world. I don’t know if you can ever be prepared fully until you’re in it.
“So it comes down to controlling what you can control and when we do get back on the court I know we’re all going to be ready to go. We’re excited for that opportunity when that day does come. We’re all still training and having a positive mindset so we don’t miss a beat when we do get back out there.”