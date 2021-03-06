Badgers volleyball players turn focus to health — physical and mental — during 2-week COVID-19 pause

Those emotions were understandable and widespread. But short lived.

“Kelly gave us the message,” said senior Nicole Shanahan, “Let this news wear on you for about five minutes and then we’ve got to move on because we can’t really let it take you down for too long or else it’s going to drive you nuts because there’s nothing you can do about it.

“I think it was pretty tough news in the beginning, but I think everybody on the team understands that health is the priority and we have a fairly optimistic outlook at this point. A lot of us are just thankful that we get to play this season.”

With their season on pause and the Field House off limits, the players have turned their focus to their health, both physical and mental. Even as they live apart, they make sure to stay in touch with each other.

“This is the most I’ve used FaceTime ever in my life,” Shanahan said.

Last Friday when they would have been playing the Cornhuskers in the biggest Big Ten match this season, the players got together for a Zoom call, one of several they’ve had.