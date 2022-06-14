Badgers volleyball national championship banner will drop in Sept. 2 home opener against Marquette

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will drop the banner for the 2021 NCAA Championship before their home opener against Marquette on Sept. 2.

That’s one of the highlights of the 2022 schedule, which was released Tuesday.

The Badgers will open the season on the road at the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, playing TCU on Aug. 26 and Baylor the next day.

The Badgers will play 28 regular-season matches, with 13 of them against teams that were ranked in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll last season.

The Badgers, who won their first national title by defeating Nebraska in the championship match, will host the Cornhuskers on Oct. 26 and travel to Nebraska on the final weekend of the conference season for a Nov. 25 match.

The Big Ten opener will be against Northwestern on Sept. 23 at the UW Field House.

The Badgers will face seven Big Ten teams in home-and-home contests — Penn State, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana and Rutgers. UW will just play home matches against Northwestern, Michigan State and Maryland, while facing Purdue, Iowa and Ohio State only on the road.

The Badgers will finish the regular season with four consecutive road matches.

Other highlights of the pre-conference season include a trip to Kentucky, the 2020-21 national champion, during the third weekend and a match against Florida on Sept. 16 at the Kohl Center, in which the Badgers hope to set an NCAA regular-season attendance record.

The NCAA tournament begins Dec. 1-3, The Final Four is set for Omaha, Nebraska, with the semifinals on Dec. 15 and the championship match on Dec. 17.

Tickets may be requested beginning on Thursday by going to go.wisc.edu/v22sth. Group sales for the Florida match at the Kohl Center will start on June 28. Single-match tickets go on sale Aug. 16.