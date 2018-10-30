Try 1 month for 99¢
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team, riding a four-match winning streak, moved up two spots to No. 5 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.

The Badgers (16-4, 9-3 Big Ten) posted victories over then-No. 12 Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend.

BYU (22-0) remains atop the poll followed by Stanford (20-1) and then three Big Ten teams, with Minnesota (18-2) at No. 3 and Illinois (20-3) at No. 4.

Rounding out the top 10 are Texas (14-4), Penn State (18-4), Nebraska (16-6), Creighton (20-4) and Pittsburgh (23-1).

Two other Big Ten teams are in the top 25, with Purdue (19-4) at No. 13 and Michigan (18-5) and No. 14.

The Badgers play Minnesota on Wednesday and Michigan on Sunday at the UW Field House.

The Badgers are ranked No. 6 in this week’s NCAA RPI list, behind Stanford, Illinois, BYU, Minnesota and Texas.

Dennis Punzel covers Wisconsin Badgers volleyball, women's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

