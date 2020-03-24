Badgers volleyball middle blocker Dana Rettke named a finalist for Sullivan Award

Dana Rettke of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team has been named one of 10 finalists for the 90th James E. Sullivan Award, the American Athletic Union announced Monday.

Rettke, a 6-foot-8 junior middle blocker from Riverside, Illinois, is a three-time first-team All-American and led the Badgers to a runner-up finish in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

She is contending to be just the second UW athlete to win the prestigious award for the nation’s top amateur athlete, following volleyball player Lauren Carlini in 2016. Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne was a finalist in 2000.

UW swimmer Beata Nelson also was nominated for the award this year but did not make the finalist group.

Marquette guard Markus Howard, the nation’s leading scorer this season, also was named a finalist.

The other finalists are Abbey Weitzel, swimmer, Cal-Berkeley; Sabrina Ionescu, women’s basketball, Oregon; Megan Taylor, women’s lacrosse, Maryland; Grant Holloway, track & field, Florida; Evita Griskenas, rhythmic gymnastics, U.S. rhythmic gymnastics; Kyla Ross, gymnastics, UCLA; Spencer Lee, wrestling, Iowa; and Trevor Lawrence, football, Clemson.

Voting is open to the public at www.aausullivan.org through March 30 at 11:59 p.m.

In a break from tradition due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winner will be announced virtually, rather than at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York.

