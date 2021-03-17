Badgers' volleyball match Thursday postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions with Minnesota

The pause in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s season just got a little longer.

The No. 1 Badgers’ match against No. 4 Minnesota set for Thursday at the UW Field House was postponed Wednesday.

A release from UW said the postponement was “due to COVID-19 restrictions and injuries on the Golden Gopher team. The decision was based on guidance from the University of Minnesota medical staff and student-athletes available to participate.”

As of now, the teams are still scheduled to meet on Sunday night at Minnesota.

The Badgers (10-0) have had seven consecutive matches postponed and if Sunday’s match is played it will come exactly one month after their previous match on Feb. 21 at Michigan State.

The Badgers had two matches each against Nebraska and Iowa postponed because of multiple players having positive COVID-19 tests.

Last week’s two matches against Northwestern were postponed because of issues on the Wildcats’ team.