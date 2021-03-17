Badgers' volleyball match Thursday postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions with Minnesota

The pause in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s season just got a little longer.
The No. 1 Badgers’ match against No. 4 Minnesota set for Thursday at the UW Field House was postponed Wednesday.
A release from UW said the postponement was “due to COVID-19 restrictions and injuries on the Golden Gopher team. The decision was based on guidance from the University of Minnesota medical staff and student-athletes available to participate.”
As of now, the teams are still scheduled to meet on Sunday night at Minnesota.
The Badgers (10-0) have had seven consecutive matches postponed and if Sunday’s match is played it will come exactly one month after their previous match on Feb. 21 at Michigan State.
The Badgers had two matches each against Nebraska and Iowa postponed because of multiple players having positive COVID-19 tests.
Last week’s two matches against Northwestern were postponed because of issues on the Wildcats’ team.
Coach Kelly Sheffield said his team was ready to play last week, though it would’ve been with a makeshift lineup. The UW players testing positive have not been identified but, on a podcast hosted by former Nebraska coach Terry Pettit, Sheffield said seven players were affected and most of them had played at the net against Michigan State.
Minnesota (11-1) also has been dealing with schedule interruptions. The Gophers’ matches against Michigan on Feb. 26-27 were postponed because of COVID issues with the Wolverines, while the following week’s matches against Ohio State were postponed because of COVID cases with the Gophers.
Minnesota did play two matches last week against Illinois but was short-handed with three middle blockers sidelined for undisclosed reasons and libero CC McGraw leaving the Saturday match with a knee injury.