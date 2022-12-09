Badgers volleyball is on a roll, and fans are thrilled to be on the ride

Kris Schroeter and Darcia Nofsinger, both in their 60s, have been diving and spiking volleyballs since high school, proudly playing for Wisconsin’s national senior Olympics team even now.

But Thursday evening, the sisters’ sole focus was the Badgers, as the University of Wisconsin volleyball team beat Penn State in five sets in a regional semifinal of the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers will play Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Elite Eight.

“We grew up very athletic, with a lot of opportunity (to play), but there’s a lot of women just three or four years older than us that didn’t have the opportunity to play in high school,” Nofsinger said.

The two have had season tickets for the past five years.

When the Wisconsin natives aren’t enjoying volleyball as players, they visit Scotty’s Pub before each Badgers game, a game day tradition.

UW women’s volleyball fans have supported the team in droves this season.

“I’m really proud of (middle blocker) Danielle Hart,“ who missed last season after tearing her ACL in September 2021, Schroeter said, “the fact that she stayed another year because she really wanted to play.”

The volleyball team has been on an amazing roll the past several years, notably including last year’s national championship. And the fanbase has grown along the way: The team’s Sept. 16 game, attended by 16,833, broke the NCAA regular-season attendance record.

“We have fans out the door hours and hours beforehand, and that’s been the case the whole season,” Hart said at a pre-match press conference Wednesday. “And it doesn’t matter how cold the temperatures get, they’re still out there. We don’t take that for granted.”

The Badgers haven’t been resting on their national championship laurels this season. Heading into Thursday’s matchup with Penn State, the Badgers had won 20 consecutive matches.

Several players were named to the all-region team Tuesday, and the American Volleyball Coaches Association named coach Kelly Sheffield Northeast Regional Coach of the Year.

Tickets go fast, and impassioned fans arrive for matches at the UW Field House, sometimes hours early, for first dibs at general admission seating.

The only way Sue Adas was able to get tickets for Thursday’s game was by going online as soon as the tickets became available.

“I got this ticket because I was on at nine o’clock in the morning,” Adas said. “I got on at 9:03, and then they were practically sold out.”

“It’s been packed every single game I’ve come to,” she said. “I have to buy tickets on StubHub ’cause everything’s sold out.”

Some fans even follow the team across state lines.

Tony Cantrall gladly sacrificed his Thanksgiving weekend for the cause.

“We actually went (to a game) two weekends ago. We drove down to Ohio State,” he said. “I knew, at least before then, that it was going to come down to winning the conference between them.”

“I’ve been to enough (games) to give me a heart attack,” Lonnie Brigham said. “Today was totally nightmarish for me. I knew it was going to go five (sets), but today was the first time I’ve seen them with a killer instinct.”