Badgers volleyball freshman Anna Smrek learning as much as she can from Dana Rettke

Sheffield said redshirting her was never an option.

“She’s got the ability to help us out this year,” he said. “A goal of mine isn’t to hold her here as long as humanly possible. The kid wants to play. She’s also going to have a long professional career. She’s got the ability to help us this year and she needs to get some match experience.

“She’s excited about learning from both of those guys. But she’s also clear that she wants to get on the court. In order for her to get on the court she’s got to get better and pass somebody. She’s looking at that as a challenge. She’s got really big dreams. The better the talent is that she’s got to beat out, the more that’s going to pull out of her.”

Dance came first

While most top volleyball players get started in the sport during their elementary school years, Smrek didn’t take it up until after seventh grade. That happened at the suggestion of her maternal grandfather, who coached the national water polo team in Croatia.

“I tried it out and I really liked it,” Smrek said. “Up until then I was a competitive dancer, ever since I was like 3 years old. Dance was my life.