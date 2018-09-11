Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season vs. Baylor by sweeping North Texas on Sunday.

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team dropped four spots to No. 6 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, released Monday.

The Badgers (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season Friday at now No. 18 Baylor and came back with a sweep of North Texas on Sunday.

BYU ascended to the No. 1 spot, earning 54 first-place votes as it moved up from No. 3 last week. Stanford, coming off weekend victories over Penn State and Minnesota, gained two spots to No. 2 and drawing the other 10 votes for the top spot.

Texas is No. 3, followed by Nebraska and Penn State. Minnesota, last week’s top team, dropped to No. 7 after losing twice, with undefeated Illinois at No. 8. Two other Big Ten teams made the top 25 – Purdue (15) and Michigan (19).

Marquette, the Badgers’ next opponent on Friday night at the Al McGuire Center, was ranked No. 21. The Golden Eagles (7-2) lost to BYU in four sets on Saturday. Their other loss was to Baylor.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Dennis Punzel covers Wisconsin Badgers volleyball, women's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments