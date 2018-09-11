The University of Wisconsin volleyball team dropped four spots to No. 6 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, released Monday.
The Badgers (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season Friday at now No. 18 Baylor and came back with a sweep of North Texas on Sunday.
BYU ascended to the No. 1 spot, earning 54 first-place votes as it moved up from No. 3 last week. Stanford, coming off weekend victories over Penn State and Minnesota, gained two spots to No. 2 and drawing the other 10 votes for the top spot.
Texas is No. 3, followed by Nebraska and Penn State. Minnesota, last week’s top team, dropped to No. 7 after losing twice, with undefeated Illinois at No. 8. Two other Big Ten teams made the top 25 – Purdue (15) and Michigan (19).
Marquette, the Badgers’ next opponent on Friday night at the Al McGuire Center, was ranked No. 21. The Golden Eagles (7-2) lost to BYU in four sets on Saturday. Their other loss was to Baylor.