Sophomore middle blocker Dana Rettke had a team-high 16 kills and seven blocks as the sixth-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team concluded its non-conference season with a 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Illinois State on Saturday in Milwaukee.
The Badgers (7-1), who swept No. 21 Marquette on Friday, finished 2-0 at the Marquette Invitational.
On Saturday, UW held the Redbirds (8-3) to an .097 hitting percentage — the second-lowest by an opponent this season.
UW also came out on top in blocks, holding a 14-6 advantage. On top of Rettke’s seven, redshirt freshman Danielle Hart tallied a career-best six blocks.
“One of the things I like with our block was that as the match was going on they sped up the tempo of their ‘go’ sets and their sets to the left side. I thought we recognized that and made some really quick, really nice moves,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I think the players were probably on top of it before the coaches were.”
Rettke was named to the All-Tournament team after averaging 3.43 kills and 2.14 blocks per set on the weekend. She also hit a team-best .477 and recorded her fifth straight match with seven or more blocks.
Libero Tiffany Clark led all players with 25 digs Saturday.
Men’s golf
UW is in fourth place with a 10-over 294 in the Northern Collegiate at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
Second-round play was halted by darkness and most teams have three to four holes remaining in the second 18. The round will be completed today before heading into the final round. Marquette leads at 3 under.
Pete Kuhl and Jordan Hahn shot first-round 71s for the Badgers.
Women’s rowing
During the three-mile head race, UW boats took the top four spots in the open four and the top three spots in the open eight during the Milwaukee River Challenge on the Menomonee and Milwaukee rivers.
The openweight top entries won both races, while the top lightweight eight placed second in the open eight event. The top lightweight four took third.
The winning UW open four of seniors Saylor Martin, Niamh Martin, Sarah Gibbons and Allie Lohrenz and junior Katherine Grose were also a part of the winning UW open eight.
Former UW athlete Maddie Wanamaker sat bow seat for the women’s four without coxswain and helped her crew take first place at the World Rowing Championships in Plovidv, Bulgaria.
Wanamaker’s team clocked a time of 6:25.570 to beat defending world champion Australia by 1.52 seconds.
Thre other former Badgers competed: Middleton’s Vicky Opitz (ninth place in women’s pair), Michael Knippen (11th place in men’s quadruple sculls) and Dariush Aghai (13th place in men’s four).