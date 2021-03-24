Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield pushes for NCAA to return to 64-team tournament

As it stands, the top 16 seeds would get first-round byes while the other 32 teams compete to advance to the second round. But that’s not the issue.

“It’s the right thing to do for our sport,” Sheffield said. “I don’t recall football shrinking their tournament size down due to COVID. I don’t see either of the basketball sports making their tournament any smaller.

“The fact that we’re making this smaller, at the beginning when they told us I think we were all just happy that we were going to be playing. Hey, let’s all just get excited. I think the right thing to do is to get that thing back to 64. We’ve got the same number of teams that both basketballs do across the country. I think it’s a real disservice.”

Cook echoed those sentiments at his weekly news conference.

“I think it’s ridiculous we are at 48,” Cook said. “Basketball didn’t cut back. Why are we cutting back? Football didn’t cut back. Why are we cutting back? Especially the fact that it’s all in one place.