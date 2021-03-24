Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield pushes for NCAA to return to 64-team tournament

Count Kelly Sheffield among those who believe the NCAA should send out some more invitations when it sets the field for this spring’s national volleyball tournament.
Sixteen of them, to be exact.
When the NCAA announces its field for the tournament, which will be held entirely in Omaha, there will be 48 teams, down from 64 in every year since 1998.
The original reasoning for that reduction was to limit the teams traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Sheffield is among a growing number of coaches who question whether that rationale is still valid.
Sheffield tweeted Monday his belief that the field should be returned to 64 after seeing the usual 68 teams competing in the men’s basketball tournament and 64 in the women’s event.
The day before, former Nebraska coach Terry Pettit had advocated a similar position and current Cornhuskers coach John Cook also came out in favor of 64 on Tuesday.
A number of other coaches have retweeted and voiced support as well.
“I don’t think there’s a movement, but by golly there should be,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield’s advocacy for 64 is not based on any self-interest. Instead, it would work to the detriment of the No. 1 Badgers.
As it stands, the top 16 seeds would get first-round byes while the other 32 teams compete to advance to the second round. But that’s not the issue.
“It’s the right thing to do for our sport,” Sheffield said. “I don’t recall football shrinking their tournament size down due to COVID. I don’t see either of the basketball sports making their tournament any smaller.
“The fact that we’re making this smaller, at the beginning when they told us I think we were all just happy that we were going to be playing. Hey, let’s all just get excited. I think the right thing to do is to get that thing back to 64. We’ve got the same number of teams that both basketballs do across the country. I think it’s a real disservice.”
Cook echoed those sentiments at his weekly news conference.
“I think it’s ridiculous we are at 48,” Cook said. “Basketball didn’t cut back. Why are we cutting back? Football didn’t cut back. Why are we cutting back? Especially the fact that it’s all in one place.
“I mean, you’re really looking at 16 more teams, and it’s all gonna be in one place anyway, so they can make that adjustment. The NCAA is under a lot of fire right now, especially with women’s sports, so they’re going to pay a big price. I think this would be one way they could start showing that women’s sports are important.”
The NCAA announced the 25 percent reduction in fall team championships in September. Women’s soccer and volleyball were reduced from 64 to 40 and men’s soccer from 48 to 36. While the soccer tournaments will be played at host schools, the NCAA announced in November the entire volleyball tournament would be played in Omaha.
The NCAA said in September it might revisit the issue “if conditions warrant nearer the time the playing and practice seasons for these sports begin.”
While the time is getting tight, Cook sees no reason why that decision couldn’t still be reversed.
“To me, it’s a no-brainer, so I’m glad (Sheffield) tweeted something about it,” Cook said. “And maybe they’ll listen.”
Sheffield, however, isn’t holding his breath.
“I absolutely do not see them changing it two weeks out,” he said. “They’ve got their sleeves rolled up on basketball over the next two weeks. That’s a lot of work to go and change it. But that doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t be discussing it and bringing it out.
“Look at all the issues in our lifetimes, whether it’s gender or racial. It’s don’t say anything, just be thankful. No, no, no. We should be doing better right now. Maybe we should’ve brought this up months ago, but we’re at a different place right now.