Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield hopeful a 'meaningful' season can be played in the spring

The status of college sports is still in flux as the Pac-12 also postponed its fall sports on Tuesday, while the Big 12, SEC and ACC have yet to make a move. But Sheffield expects most schools to end up shifting gears and looking to the spring.

“I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll be able to get a spring season in,” he said. “That’s a long way off. I understand there will be some teams that are not going to be able to find a way to make spring. I don’t anticipate there will be 340 teams playing in the spring, but if things around the country start trending better I’m optimistic we can have quite a few teams and a meaningful season and meaningful postseason.

“I think we’re going to see all the Big Ten coaches rallying around trying to put together something in the spring. The coaches I’ve talked to have said their administrations have been totally supportive of that. I know our administration here is 100 percent behind trying to make this thing happen in the spring. That’s where the optimism comes from.”

The NCAA final four was scheduled for Dec. 17-19 in Omaha, Nebraska, but the tournament will not be held if more than half of the schools decide not to play in the fall.