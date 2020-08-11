Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield hopeful a 'meaningful' season can be played in the spring

The goals for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team remain much the same. But the timetable faces some adjustments.
The Big Ten Conference’s decision Tuesday to postpone all fall sports puts the Badgers’ quest for a conference title and its first ever national championship on hold until the spring. That’s assuming the COVID-19 pandemic has been contained enough by then to allow for a return to competition.
“We’re a little bit bummed,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Had we progressed in the fall I think our team would’ve been fine and ready for it. Moving to the spring, I think we’ll be fine and ready for it. They want a full season. The team’s approach is whatever gives us the best chance of having a full season and getting into a tournament where they can play is what they want.”
Sheffield, whose team began practicing on Friday, told his players of the season’s postponement Tuesday afternoon. Their response was to request one more practice.
“I said, ‘No, we’re done for the next few weeks,’” Sheffield said. “They said, you’ve got to let us practice right now, get one more in. They’re all in there playing six-on-six right now.”
Sheffield said players will have the next few weeks off before practices resume after school is scheduled to start in September.
The status of college sports is still in flux as the Pac-12 also postponed its fall sports on Tuesday, while the Big 12, SEC and ACC have yet to make a move. But Sheffield expects most schools to end up shifting gears and looking to the spring.
“I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll be able to get a spring season in,” he said. “That’s a long way off. I understand there will be some teams that are not going to be able to find a way to make spring. I don’t anticipate there will be 340 teams playing in the spring, but if things around the country start trending better I’m optimistic we can have quite a few teams and a meaningful season and meaningful postseason.
“I think we’re going to see all the Big Ten coaches rallying around trying to put together something in the spring. The coaches I’ve talked to have said their administrations have been totally supportive of that. I know our administration here is 100 percent behind trying to make this thing happen in the spring. That’s where the optimism comes from.”
The NCAA final four was scheduled for Dec. 17-19 in Omaha, Nebraska, but the tournament will not be held if more than half of the schools decide not to play in the fall.
The Badgers, coming off a 27-7 season in which they won the Big Ten title and advanced to the NCAA championship match before losing to Stanford, are considered one of the favorites this season, assuming there is one.
They return the core of that team, including senior first-team All-Americans Sydney Hilley at setter and Dana Rettke at middle blocker, as well as second-team pick Molly Haggerty and honorable mention Grace Loberg at outside hitter.
Sheffield said the 20 hours of practice allowed in the fall will help freshmen Devyn Robinson, Jade Demps and MJ Hammill, as well as transfers Deahna Kraft and Giorgia Civita work their way in with the veteran group.
“The plan is to get back in here and get better,” Sheffield said. “It will be a slow ramp up but I think it will really benefit our three freshmen, who have a real shot at playing, and gives Deahna an extra semester with the indoor game and Giorgia more time getting healthy and learning how we go about things. I think it will be a real benefit for us, to tell you the truth.
“This team loves competing, they love being together and they love playing. They’re driving me for how much time they’re going to have in the gym. We’ll pump the brakes a little bit and go to Plan B.”
