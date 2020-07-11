Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield endorses Big Ten-only schedule

About the only thing Kelly Sheffield is sure of in these uncertain days is that he’s glad he’s not in charge of making any of the major decisions about the immediate future of college sports.
Which is not to say that the University of Wisconsin volleyball coach isn’t intensely interested in those decisions, he’s just glad there are others in positions of responsibility to make them.
That was the case when the Big Ten Conference announced Friday that its fall sports teams will only play conference opponents. That figures to be just one of many impactful decisions, with few obvious appealing options at hand as schools deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are really big, complicated issues,” Sheffield said. “It seems like making certain decisions are really easy, but they’re not because there are consequences for these decisions. You’ve got to be able to vet those out and you’ve got to be problem solvers. And we’re dealing with situations that are evolving constantly.”
While most of the attention has been focused on the football ramifications of any decision, each of the other fall sports involved have devoted followings.
That certainly is the case at UW, which annually ranks second to Nebraska in attendance and the Badgers return the core of last season’s national runner-up team.
Although he was disappointed to lose some much-anticipated matches against teams like Utah, Kentucky and Marquette, Sheffield sees the conference-only plan as a positive sign.
“When I hear conference only, I’m thinking there’s still a chance,” he said. “We had some really good teams on our schedule that we would’ve loved to have played, but you get to a point where let’s find a way to do something. So with the conference only, there’s still a little optimism behind that.
“Fortunately, the schedule is going to be really challenging if we get to it. At this point I think everybody recognizes that if we have something, whenever we have something, it’s going to be different.”
One of the options for the fall sports is to postpone them to the spring, a shift that would be easier for some than others. Volleyball seemingly would be among those on the easier end of the scale, as opposed to football. But that doesn’t mean it would be easy.
“Football being an outdoor sport, playing in the northern half of the country in February, that’s really challenging,” Sheffield said. “You’re going to be digging out a lot if you’re moving this to the spring.
“We probably would have an easier time moving to the spring than maybe they do. But on the other hand, some of the complications with us is that some of these athletic departments may not be able to have enough people to work all of these events if they’re moved to the spring. Because of that some schools may have to decide what sports they can have in the spring and what they can’t because they don’t have the manpower to put them on. It really taxes your people.”
With many schools looking at severe reductions in revenue from lost football games, the specter of sports being eliminated has grown. Most notably, Stanford last week announced the elimination of 11 sports, including men’s volleyball, but mid-majors are expected to be hit hardest as they lose their buy-in games against Power 5 conference schools.
When the cuts come, the Olympic sports figure to be the hardest hit, with student-athletes left to choose between giving up their sport or transferring and coaches facing unemployment or perhaps a career change.
“Dreams are going up in ashes,” Sheffield said. “Your heart breaks for those guys. But those are the things that happen when the resources start drying up. You have to make really hard decisions and nobody is immune to that right now. These are painful decisions and only the most callous of people would be making them without thinking about the people who would be affected.”
The Big Ten coaches have something of their own support group, as they get together each Tuesday afternoon on a Zoom call to discuss all the issues.
But Sheffield’s primary focus has been on communicating with his players and helping them navigate the trying circumstances.
“Think about what these guys are having to deal with,” he said. “You’ve got all the things that are going on in our country with race. You’ve got a pandemic, which is the first in our lifetimes. You’ve got the unknown of the season, the unknown of school and with some of these older kids you’ve got the unknown of whether their careers are already done. Have they played their last games?
“You take one of those and it’s a really big deal. All of these things are at our doorstep right now and they’re affecting their daily lives and their thoughts. Emotionally, these are really tough things.
“The players, they just want to play. Can we find a way to do that? These are collegiate athletes and they have a very short window. So can you find a way to give them some portion of a season? I think that’s everybody’s goal. Are we going to be able to do that? I don’t know.”
