Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield endorses Big Ten-only schedule

Although he was disappointed to lose some much-anticipated matches against teams like Utah, Kentucky and Marquette, Sheffield sees the conference-only plan as a positive sign.

“When I hear conference only, I’m thinking there’s still a chance,” he said. “We had some really good teams on our schedule that we would’ve loved to have played, but you get to a point where let’s find a way to do something. So with the conference only, there’s still a little optimism behind that.

“Fortunately, the schedule is going to be really challenging if we get to it. At this point I think everybody recognizes that if we have something, whenever we have something, it’s going to be different.”

One of the options for the fall sports is to postpone them to the spring, a shift that would be easier for some than others. Volleyball seemingly would be among those on the easier end of the scale, as opposed to football. But that doesn’t mean it would be easy.

“Football being an outdoor sport, playing in the northern half of the country in February, that’s really challenging,” Sheffield said. “You’re going to be digging out a lot if you’re moving this to the spring.