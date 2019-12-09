Junior setter Sydney Hilley became the first player in the history of the University of Wisconsin volleyball program to be named to the first-team Academic All-America team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Hilley, the Big Ten Conference Setter of the Year, has a 3.79 grade point average. She is majoring in genetics and genomics.
Only two other Badgers have received Academic All-America second-team honors — Kathy Cogan (engineering) in 1983 and Lauren Carlini (retail and consumer behavior) in 2016.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Syd is the epitome of what a student athlete is here. This is a tough academic school. Syd challenges herself in the classroom in a tough major. She has high standards for herself and she achieves every bit as well in the classroom as she does on the court.”
Marquette outside hitter Allie Barber, a Cedarburg native, was a repeat first-team selection and was named the Academic All-America Team Member of the Year. She has a 3.98 GPA, majoring in biomedical sciences.