Badgers' Sydney Hilley named Big Ten Setter of the Week
UW VOLLEYBALL

Sydney Hilley makes a set, UW photo

Sydney Hilley makes a set against Rutgers on Feb. 6.

 UW ATHLETICS

Sydney Hilley of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team was named Big Ten Setter of the Week by the conference on Monday.

Hilley, a grad student from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, averaged 11.29 assists and 3.14 digs per set in the victories over No. 8 Kentucky and Marquette over the weekend. She recorded her second double-double of the season and 39th of her career with 44 assists and 13 digs against Kentucky.

Hilley has won the Big Ten setter honor for the 14th time in her career, third most in conference history.

The Badgers (6-0) maintained their No. 2 spot in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll behind Texas. The top two spots have been unchanged all season. UW did pick up two first-place votes, capturing 11, while Texas had the other 53.

