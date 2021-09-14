Badgers' Sydney Hilley named Big Ten Setter of the Week

Sydney Hilley makes a set against Rutgers on Feb. 6.
UW ATHLETICS
STATE JOURNAL STAFF
Sydney Hilley of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team was named Big Ten Setter of the Week by the conference on Monday.
Hilley, a grad student from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, averaged 11.29 assists and 3.14 digs per set in the victories over No. 8 Kentucky and Marquette over the weekend. She recorded her second double-double of the season and 39th of her career with 44 assists and 13 digs against Kentucky.
Hilley has won the Big Ten setter honor for the 14th time in her career, third most in conference history.
The Badgers (6-0) maintained their No. 2 spot in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll behind Texas. The top two spots have been unchanged all season. UW did pick up two first-place votes, capturing 11, while Texas had the other 53.
Photos: Wisconsin volleyball defeats Kentucky in 4 sets
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) scores between Kentucky's Alli Stumler (left) and Azhani Tealer (right) during the second set at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson (10) spikes the ball against Kentucky's Azhani Tealer (15) during the second set at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin volleyball players, from left, Dana Rettke (16), Danielle Hart (18) and Giorgia Civita (7) celebrate scoring against Kentucky during the second set at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Kentucky's Emma Grome (4) sets the ball as the Wildcats take on the Wisconsin Badgers at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Kentucky's Madi Skinner (2) returns a serve in the fourth set against Wisconsin at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, far right, celebrates a kill with her teammates during the fourth set against Kentucky at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Giorgia Civita, left, returns a serve in front of teammate Lauren Barnes (1) during the first set against Kentucky at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) spikes the ball against Kentucky during the first set at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers Sydney Hilley (2), Jade Demps (15) and Dana Rettke (16) celebrate scoring against Kentucky in the fourth set at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Kentucky's Elise Goetzinger (11) of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin pumps up her teammates as the Wildcats prepare to take on the Badgers for the second set at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner talks with his team during a timeout against Wisconsin during the first set at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield talks with his players as they take on Kentucky in the fourth set at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!