Badgers' Sydney Hilley named Big Ten Conference Setter of the Year for third straight time

Sydney Hilley of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team was named the Big Ten Conference Setter of the Year for the third consecutive year in a vote of the league coaches, the conference announced Wednesday.
Outside hitter Julia Orzol was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Hilley and middle blocker Dana Rettke were named to the All-Big Ten first team.
Hilley became the first three-time Setter of the Year since the award was created in 2012. The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, native ranks second nationally with 11.96 assists per set and has directed the Badgers to a conference-best .286 hitting percentage, which ranks eighth nationally. She also is averaging 2.55 digs and 0.73 blocks per set, both career bests.
Orzol, a native of Olsztyn, Poland, because the sixth UW player to earn the freshman honor and the third in the last six years. She ranks second on the team with 3.01 kills per set and fourth with 2.15 digs per set.
Hilley and Rettke were two of four players unanimously voted to the first team. Rettke and Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy became the first five-time first-team selections. This is Hilley’s fourth consecutive first-team honor. The other unanimous choice was Ohio State’s Rylee Rader.
Grad student Lauren Barnes and sophomore Devyn Robinson were named to the second team.
Grad student Grace Loberg was named the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.
Samedy was voted Player of the Year, Nebraska freshman Lexi Rodriguez was named Defensive Player of the Year and Purdue’s Dave Shondell was chosen Coach of the Year by both the coaches and the media.
Ratings hit
The Badgers’ match against Nebraska on Friday was the most-watched match in Big Ten Network history with an average of 375,000 viewers. That’s more than double the audience for the first UW-Nebraska match, which had attracted the most viewers of any previous match this season on any network.
2021 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
Player of the Year: Stephanie Samedy, RS-Sr., OPP, Minnesota
Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Rodriguez, Fr., L/DS, Nebraska
Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Grad., Wisconsin
Freshman of the Year: Julia Orzol, OH, Wisconsin
Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Dave Shondell, Purdue
FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN*
Megan Cooney, Grad., OH/OPP, Illinois
Rainelle Jones, Sr., MB, Maryland
Jess Mruzik, So., OH, Michigan
Sarah Franklin, So., OH, Michigan State
CC McGraw, Sr., L/DS, Minnesota
STEPHANIE SAMEDY, RS-Sr., OPP, Minnesota
Madi Kubik, Jr., OH, Nebraska
Lexi Rodriguez, Fr., L/DS, Nebraska
Lauren Stivrins, Sr., MB, Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern
Mac Podraza, Jr., S, Ohio State
RYLEE RADER, So., MB, Ohio State
Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State
Jonni Parker, Sr., RS, Penn State
Hayley Bush, RS-Sr., S, Purdue
Grace Cleveland, Sr., OH, Purdue
Caitlyn Newton, RS-Sr., OH, Purdue
SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin
DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
Courtney Buzzerio, Sr., RS, Iowa
Jenna Wenaas, So., OH, Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska
Emily Londot, So., OPP, Ohio State
Jenna Hampton, Sr., L/DS, Penn State
Jena Otec, RS-Sr., L/DS, Purdue
Lauren Barnes, Grad., L/DS, Wisconsin
Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Milan Gomillion, L/DS, Maryland
Jacque Boney, MB, Michigan
Lindsay Krause, OH, Nebraska
LEXI RODRIGUEZ, L/DS, Nebraska
ARICA DAVIS, MB, Ohio State
Raven Colvin, MB, Purdue
JULIA ORZOL, OH, Wisconsin
ALL CAPS indicates unanimous selections
* - additional member named to team due to tie in voting