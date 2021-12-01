 Skip to main content
Badgers' Sydney Hilley named Big Ten Conference Setter of the Year for third straight time
UW VOLLEYBALL

Badgers' Sydney Hilley named Big Ten Conference Setter of the Year for third straight time

vb photo 12-1

Sydney Hilley (2) sets a shot in the second set as teammate Dana Rettke gets into position Oct. 27 at Nebraska.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Sydney Hilley of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team was named the Big Ten Conference Setter of the Year for the third consecutive year in a vote of the league coaches, the conference announced Wednesday.

uw volleyball cover mug 12-1

Hilley

Outside hitter Julia Orzol was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Hilley and middle blocker Dana Rettke were named to the All-Big Ten first team.

Hilley became the first three-time Setter of the Year since the award was created in 2012. The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, native ranks second nationally with 11.96 assists per set and has directed the Badgers to a conference-best .286 hitting percentage, which ranks eighth nationally. She also is averaging 2.55 digs and 0.73 blocks per set, both career bests.

Orzol, a native of Olsztyn, Poland, because the sixth UW player to earn the freshman honor and the third in the last six years. She ranks second on the team with 3.01 kills per set and fourth with 2.15 digs per set.

Hilley and Rettke were two of four players unanimously voted to the first team. Rettke and Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy became the first five-time first-team selections. This is Hilley’s fourth consecutive first-team honor. The other unanimous choice was Ohio State’s Rylee Rader.

Grad student Lauren Barnes and sophomore Devyn Robinson were named to the second team.

Grad student Grace Loberg was named the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.

Samedy was voted Player of the Year, Nebraska freshman Lexi Rodriguez was named Defensive Player of the Year and Purdue’s Dave Shondell was chosen Coach of the Year by both the coaches and the media.

Ratings hit

The Badgers’ match against Nebraska on Friday was the most-watched match in Big Ten Network history with an average of 375,000 viewers. That’s more than double the audience for the first UW-Nebraska match, which had attracted the most viewers of any previous match this season on any network.

2021 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

Player of the Year: Stephanie Samedy, RS-Sr., OPP, Minnesota

Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Rodriguez, Fr., L/DS, Nebraska

Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Grad., Wisconsin

Freshman of the Year: Julia Orzol, OH, Wisconsin

Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Dave Shondell, Purdue

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN*

Megan Cooney, Grad., OH/OPP, Illinois

Rainelle Jones, Sr., MB, Maryland

Jess Mruzik, So., OH, Michigan

Sarah Franklin, So., OH, Michigan State

CC McGraw, Sr., L/DS, Minnesota

STEPHANIE SAMEDY, RS-Sr., OPP, Minnesota

Madi Kubik, Jr., OH, Nebraska

Lexi Rodriguez, Fr., L/DS, Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Sr., MB, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern

Mac Podraza, Jr., S, Ohio State

RYLEE RADER, So., MB, Ohio State

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, Sr., RS, Penn State

Hayley Bush, RS-Sr., S, Purdue

Grace Cleveland, Sr., OH, Purdue

Caitlyn Newton, RS-Sr., OH, Purdue

SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Courtney Buzzerio, Sr., RS, Iowa

Jenna Wenaas, So., OH, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska

Emily Londot, So., OPP, Ohio State

Jenna Hampton, Sr., L/DS, Penn State

Jena Otec, RS-Sr., L/DS, Purdue

Lauren Barnes, Grad., L/DS, Wisconsin

Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Milan Gomillion, L/DS, Maryland

Jacque Boney, MB, Michigan

Lindsay Krause, OH, Nebraska

LEXI RODRIGUEZ, L/DS, Nebraska

ARICA DAVIS, MB, Ohio State

Raven Colvin, MB, Purdue

JULIA ORZOL, OH, Wisconsin

ALL CAPS indicates unanimous selections

* - additional member named to team due to tie in voting

