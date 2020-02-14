Badgers' Sydney Hilley, Danielle Hart to train with U.S. National Team
Setter Sydney Hilley and middle blocker Danielle Hart of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team have been invited to train with the U.S. Women’s National Team from March 14-21 at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, California.

Hilley, a 2020 senior from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Hart, a redshirt junior from Virginia Beach, Virginia, are among 16 college players invited for the joint training session with Japan. The countries will play an exhibition match on March 20.

Hilley is one of three setters invited and Hart is among three middle blockers set to attend.

