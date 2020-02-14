Badgers' Sydney Hilley, Danielle Hart to train with U.S. National Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Setter Sydney Hilley and middle blocker Danielle Hart of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team have been invited to train with the U.S. Women’s National Team from March 14-21 at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, California.

Hilley, a 2020 senior from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Hart, a redshirt junior from Virginia Beach, Virginia, are among 16 college players invited for the joint training session with Japan. The countries will play an exhibition match on March 20.

Hilley is one of three setters invited and Hart is among three middle blockers set to attend.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0