Badgers sweep UCLA in NCAA regional volleyball semifinal
UW VOLLEYBALL | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Freshman Julia Orzol had 11 kills to lead a balanced attack for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team in a sweep of UCLA and its brilliant outside hitter Mac May in the NCAA regional tournament Thursday at the UW Field House.

The No. 4 seed Badgers (28-3) hit .357 as a team as they advanced to the regional final on Saturday night against Big Ten rival Minnesota, a five-set winner over Baylor in the first match of the day.

The Badgers got eight kills each from Dana Rettke, Devyn Robinson and Grace Loberg to overcome a 17-kill performance by May.

