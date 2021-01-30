Badgers 'struggle' in four-set volleyball victory against Illinois

Just because you’re already No. 1 in the nation doesn’t mean you can’t get better.
Kelly Sheffield is counting on that happening with his top-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
The Badgers were put to the test Saturday by Illinois, but they managed to finish strong with a 27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12 victory at Huff Hall in Champaign.
“It was a struggle for a good portion of the match,” Sheffield said. “Our block early on was kind of just reach in and not being real disciplined. There were some rotations we weren’t able to score too many points and had quite a bit of serving errors, so we’re not putting a lot of pressure on them.”
The loss in the third set was the first of the season for the Badgers after winning their first 11 sets. They hit a season-low .182 in that set.
While that set may have exposed some areas that need to be shored up, it also revealed a trait Sheffield values highly.
“What I really liked about it and I told them, there was a lot of toughness involved in this,” Sheffield said. “Because almost everybody had a part of their game that they weren’t playing particularly well. And it was different for different people. But they didn’t allow the rest of their game to drop. That takes some mental toughness.
“Then in the fourth set we responded. You’re interested as a coach to see how you’re going to respond when things aren’t going your way. I thought this was just a lot of mental toughness.”
Senior outside hitters Grace Loberg and Molly Haggerty, who sat out Friday’s match, led the Badgers (4-0) with 14 and 11 kills, respectively.
Loberg and Haggerty learned on Thursday about Sheffield’s plan to play newcomers Deahna Kraft and Jade Demps in the first match. And while they understand the theory of giving people match experience in case they’re needed somewhere along the way, they’d prefer it not become a regular feature.
“I don’t think Grace and I need days off, so hopefully that’s not happening too much,” Haggerty said. “We have a lot of pin hitters and everybody is playing at a high level, so whoever’s in is balling out and whoever’s on the bench is ready to go in.”
Loberg said coming back after losing a set was nothing new as it happens most every day in practice.
“I think we responded great in the fourth set,” Loberg said. “In practice, the two teams that play against each other are competitive and it goes to extra points almost every single day. So we’re used to fighting and being down sets in practice and having to come out and show grit in the next set.”
Senior Dana Rettke contributed 10 kills, five coming in the fourth set. Senior Lauren Barnes had a career-high 20 digs.
The Illini (2-2) were led by senior Megan Cooney with 18 kills. She also spearheaded Illinois’ strong serving game, which frequently stressed UW’s passing.
“We’re learning,” Sheffield said. “We’re learning what each person can do in different scenarios. We continue to be a work in progress, which makes it a lot of fun.”