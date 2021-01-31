Badgers 'struggle' in 4-set volleyball victory against Illinois

Just because you’re already No. 1 in the nation doesn’t mean you can’t get better.

Kelly Sheffield is counting on that happening with his top-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

The Badgers were put to the test Saturday by Illinois, but they managed to finish strong with a 27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12 victory at Huff Hall in Champaign.

“It was a struggle for a good portion of the match,” Sheffield said. “Our block early on was kind of just reach in and not being real disciplined. There were some rotations we weren’t able to score too many points and had quite a bit of serving errors, so we’re not putting a lot of pressure on them.”

The loss in the third set was the first of the season for the Badgers after winning their first 11 sets. They hit a season-low .182 in that set.

While that set may have exposed some areas that need to be shored up, it also revealed a trait Sheffield values highly.