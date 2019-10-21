The University of Wisconsin volleyball team remained in the same spots in both the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll and the NCAA RPI rankings this week.
The Badgers (12-4, 8-0 Big Ten) stayed at No. 6 in the coaches poll, as the top eight were unchanged from last week. Undefeated Baylor leads the way, followed by Stanford, Pitt, Texas and Nebraska. Rounding out the top 10 are Minnesota at No. 7, Penn State, Washington and Creighton.
UW also remained at No. 3 in the RPI, following Baylor and Stanford.
UW coach Kelly Sheffield had no update on the status of All-American middle blocker Dana Rettke, who sat out Saturday’s sweep of Northwestern because of an unspecified foot injury.
“We’ll see what happens,” Sheffield said. “It’s probably one of those that it’s probably better to not to let our opponents know exactly what’s going on, but in this case we honestly don’t know on our end.”
The Badgers travel to Michigan State and Michigan for matches this weekend to start a stretch of six of seven road contests.