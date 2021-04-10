Badgers senior setter Sydney Hilley excels on, off court

“She was just this little peanut out there with these pretty mature girls,” Christy Hilley said. “She did quite well and I was like, OK, this might be her thing. But she was so much smaller that she didn’t get to work on hitting. So that’s how she got into setting.”

It proved to be a natural fit for her personality and other than some time in high school as an outside hitter — with UW teammate Izzy Ashburn as setter — it has been her volleyball home.

“Probably the biggest thing is that I like to have control over a game and as a setter you’re touching the ball more than anyone else on your team,” Hilley said. “I also like the ability to think about how the team is defending us, what the blocking scheme is and try to work with that.”

The two sports coexisted well until her freshman year, when the club volleyball season conflicted with basketball. Even though she was a starter on the basketball team, when it came time to choose between the two there was no question where she would go.

“Giving up basketball was really hard for me,” she said. “I loved it a lot. But it was always second to volleyball. There was something about volleyball that I enjoyed every second of it and always wanted to be doing volleyball.