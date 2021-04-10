Badgers senior setter Sydney Hilley excels on, off court

From a distance it might seem as though Sydney Hilley is almost too good to be true.
Not only is she an All-American setter for the No. 1 University of Wisconsin volleyball team, she’s also the program’s first ever first-team Academic All-American. A three-time team captain, she’s also considered a consummate leader with an unquestioned work ethic.
But as any parent can attest, nobody’s perfect.
Still, Hilley’s parents, Christy and Mike, were puzzled for a moment before coming up with an imperfection.
“She was a little bit of a stinker when she was a 2-year-old,” Mike Hilley said.
In that case, she’s spent a good part of the past 20 years making up for her terrible twos.
UW coach Kelly Sheffield, who has known Hilley for about eight years, pays her the ultimate compliment.
“She makes you a better person when you’re around her,” Sheffield said. “She’s got so many gifts and so many talents that go beyond the volleyball court. Her integrity and character are off the charts.
“I call her our compass. She’s always pointing the right direction. It’s most peoples’ job to follow that direction.”
Hilley helped direct the Badgers back to the NCAA championship match in 2019 and they are aiming to go one step further this year as they enter tournament play as the No. 1 seed, a program first. UW (15-0) will meet the winner of Wednesday’s first-round match between Bowling Green (22-1) and Weber State (18-1) in a second-round match in Omaha.
Setting the foundation
Sheffield has said landing Hilley was the key to his rebuilding of the UW program. It sent a message to other top programs in the Big Ten Conference and around the nation that the Badgers would be a force even after the Lauren Carlini era.
It’s worked out that way as the Badgers have had at least an honorable mention All-American setter in each of Sheffield’s first seven seasons at UW. And assuming Hilley repeats this season, they will have had first-team All-Americans for five of eight seasons.
Hilley committed after her freshman season at Champlin Park High School in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. That was shortly after Carlini led the Badgers to the NCAA championship match in her freshman year.
Her parents, both of whom were athletes at North Dakota State, Christy in volleyball and Mike in basketball, recall being caught a little off guard when Sydney began being recruited even before she’d played her first high school match.
“She was in ninth grade and she’s getting this offer and we know who she’s following,” Christy Hilley said. “As parents, you worry about that. Is this going to be a good, healthy situation for our daughter? You want your kid to go somewhere where it’s going to be positive and they’re not going to have to live up to something and feel like they’re always in someone’s shadow.”
Sydney, however, had no such qualms.
“I thought it was exciting,” she said. “I didn’t think it was daunting. I really liked watching Lauren and learning from her. I loved the way she played and led and I wanted to be a part of a program that builds those types of leaders.
“When I got here I wasn’t putting pressure on myself to be Lauren Carlini because I’m my own person. So I went in and tried to learn as much as I could from her and then be my own player and do the best of my ability. And I think it’s worked out.”
Sheffield was convinced it would almost from the first time he watched Hilley play as a middle schooler.
“Very early on it was obvious to me that this was going to be one of the great collegiate setters,” Sheffield said. “Number one, her athleticism was really good and she had really good hands. She really wanted to learn.
“We’d have these phone calls after tournaments where she’d call and say, ‘What did you see?’ We would talk about scenarios and she could picture exactly what I was talking about. We’d talk about a match and a specific rotation and where the serve was coming from and where it was going to and how she needed to line up her body. And she could picture all that stuff.”
Setter or point guard
As the daughter of two college athletes, it was not particularly surprising Sydney showed athletic abilities at a young age.
“The first thing we noticed with her in sports is that things came pretty easily to her,” Mike Hilley said. “Things that seemed like they would be a challenge, she figured out pretty quickly. The sports she felt challenged at were the ones she really liked. There were sports that came easy to her that she got a little bored with, like softball. The challenge she really fell in love with were basketball and volleyball.”
Mike Hilley was an All-State basketball player in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and was a two-year starter at North Dakota State before transferring to Concordia College (Moorhead), where he was named team MVP as a senior.
As Sydney’s coach he could see her potential in that sport.
“She could manage things and see things that other kids couldn’t see,” said Mike Hilley, who now operates a 3-on-3 basketball business along with Christy in the Twins Cities. “She was a phenomenal point guard, great shooter. I think she would’ve been a very good Division I basketball player.”
Sydney also got an early start in volleyball, beginning as a first grader in an introductory level program. By third grade she was playing on a team with kids two years older for the Minnesota Select Volleyball Club.
“She was just this little peanut out there with these pretty mature girls,” Christy Hilley said. “She did quite well and I was like, OK, this might be her thing. But she was so much smaller that she didn’t get to work on hitting. So that’s how she got into setting.”
It proved to be a natural fit for her personality and other than some time in high school as an outside hitter — with UW teammate Izzy Ashburn as setter — it has been her volleyball home.
“Probably the biggest thing is that I like to have control over a game and as a setter you’re touching the ball more than anyone else on your team,” Hilley said. “I also like the ability to think about how the team is defending us, what the blocking scheme is and try to work with that.”
The two sports coexisted well until her freshman year, when the club volleyball season conflicted with basketball. Even though she was a starter on the basketball team, when it came time to choose between the two there was no question where she would go.
“Giving up basketball was really hard for me,” she said. “I loved it a lot. But it was always second to volleyball. There was something about volleyball that I enjoyed every second of it and always wanted to be doing volleyball.
“I think if I would’ve had basketball as my main sport I could’ve been pretty good. That was the sport that I loved growing up and I put a lot of hours into training. I think I was a pretty well-rounded player. I don’t know if I have the build to be able to play Division I basketball, but I think I would’ve been pretty decent.”
Passion for learning
Of course, pretty decent would never be good enough for Hilley. Whether on the court or in the classroom, excellence was the only option.
“She’s always loved school,” said Christy Hilley, who is a middle school French teacher. “She has a passion for learning. She loves to learn things and she has very high expectations of herself.”
Sometimes those high expectations proved to be too much.
“She was in fourth grade,” her mom recalled, “and her teacher found her in the girls’ bathroom hyperventilating because she got an S-plus on something instead of an E for excellent.
“In middle school a lot of teachers when they grade projects they just put ‘A’ and the grading program assigns that a 95%. She would just be livid and wonder what did she get 5% off for?”
While her standards haven’t slackened, her ability to deal with such things has improved. Take, for instance, the last class in which she didn’t receive an A.
“I got a B in organic chemistry my sophomore spring,” she said. “I don’t like to see the Bs on the transcript, but I’ve had to learn to be OK with not having perfection in every class in every area. It was something that if I was going to get an A, I would have to spend a lot more time on it and it just wasn’t something I could sacrifice my other classes or my volleyball to do. I had to be OK with a B and know I did the best with the time that I could.”
Hilley said the key to success in academics and athletics is time management, a skill she learned in high school and has honed in college.
“And when I’m doing something, I’m 100% doing that,” she said. “If I’m doing school, I’m not going to be thinking about volleyball. And when I’m in the gym I’m not worried about school at all. I’ve gotten a lot better at compartmentalizing that.
“My time management I think is great. I don’t stress out about things or worry about completing things way ahead of time. It helps when you really enjoy what you’re learning about because it’s not a task that you want to avoid. You actually can dive in and really enjoy what my classes are talking about.”
Hilley graduated in December with degrees in genetics and genomics and is in her first semester as a graduate student in applied biotechnology.
Future plans
Thanks to the bonus year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hilley has the option of returning to play for the Badgers this fall. She said she doesn’t want to make her decision in that regard public until sometime after this season.
But whether her UW career ends in two weeks or eight months, her plans beyond that are taking shape. She plans to give professional volleyball overseas a shot for a while and eventually get into a career in the biotech world, preferably one involved in cancer research.
“The thing with pro I feel like if I have the opportunity to go and try it, I might as well,” she said. “It’s a great experience to go live overseas and experience other cultures. But I’m not limited to just playing volleyball. If my love for volleyball somehow stops, then I can be done with it and go pursue a career with my degree.
“All I know is I really want to go into cancer research, to be able to find better prevention, better treatment options for people with cancer. My grandma is someone who kind of inspired that in me because she passed away from breast cancer several years ago. Just to be able to help people like that drives me.”
She also is driven by a much shorter-term goal — winning UW’s first national championship. It’s a moment she occasionally envisions.
“I’ve definitely thought about it,” Hilley said. “I’ve kind of pictured that moment when we’re all dog-piling on each other. But for me it’s best to stay in the moment. I know in the tournament it can be real easy to look ahead but if you don’t focus on who’s in front of you, you aren’t going to make it.
“I think it’s important to appreciate the journey and not just the destination and to appreciate every single moment we have together. It definitely crosses my mind sometimes, but I try to limit it and focus on what’s right in front of me.”