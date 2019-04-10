Sarah Dodd, a 5-foot-4 defensive specialist with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team, suffered a torn ACL in practice last week and will miss the 2019 season.
Dodd, who will be a senior, will have one year of eligibility remaining. She has played in 79 matches over her first three seasons, averaging .65 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
Coach Kelly Sheffield wrote on his Twitter account: “Heartbroken for Sarah. Almost every day this spring she’s been in gym working on her game on her own. A totally different commitment level heading into her final year - & enjoying confidence that comes w/ it. Came into my office today to make sure I knew she wasn’t finished yet!”