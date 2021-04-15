Badgers roll past Weber State in second-round match

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team made good use of all its weapons to roll past Weber State in its opening match at the NCAA tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dana Rettke, Danielle Hart and Grace Loberg each had nine kills as the No. 1 seed Badgers swept the Wildcats 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 in a second-round match.

The Badgers hit .408 for the match, while the Wildcats hit just .175.

Rounding out the balanced attack, Molly Haggerty had eight kills and Devyn Robinson seven.

Defensively, the big contributors were Hart with nine blocks and Lauren Barnes with 19 digs.

The Badgers advanced to the Sweet 16 for the eighth consecutive season under coach Kelly Sheffield.