Badgers' Rettke, Hilley earn Big Ten volleyball honors after weekend sweep

UW players celebrate a point against the Horned Frogs. The Badgers hit .407 as a team.
UW outside hitter Julia Orzol spikes the ball Friday night at the Field House. She tied for match-high honors with 11 kills.
DENNIS PUNZEL
For the State Journal
Graduate students Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley were honored by the Big Ten for their play in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s victories over TCU and Baylor over the weekend.
Rettke was named Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 3.33 kills and 1.67 blocks per set while hitting .541.
Hilley averaged a Big Ten-leading 12.14 assists per set while directing the Badgers to a .359 hitting percentage.
The Badgers remained at No. 2 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll following their victories over TCU and Baylor.
UW drew 15 first-place votes and trail only Texas, which received 42 first-place votes. No. 3 Kentucky got the remaining top votes. The Badgers will host the Wildcats on Sept. 10.
Nebraska moved up one spot to No. 4, while Ohio State jumped five places to No. 6 after knocking off preseason No. 4 Washington.
Four other Big Ten schools are in the top 25: No. 8 Purdue, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 17 Penn State and No. 23 Michigan.
Baylor actually moved up one spot to No. 9 after its loss to UW on Saturday. Marquette, the Badgers’ opponent on Sept. 12, is tied for No. 25.
