The University of Wisconsin volleyball team moved up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, released Monday.
The Badgers (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten) opened the conference season with sweeps over Ohio State and Rutgers last week.
The top three in the poll remain unchanged, with BYU again on top, followed by Stanford and Nebraska. Texas moved up a spot to No. 4 as last week’s No. 4 team, Penn State dropped to No. 9 following a loss to Ohio State.
Minnesota, the Badgers’ opponent on Wednesday at Minneapolis, gained one spot to No. 6, followed by Illinois.
Two other Big Ten teams made the top 25 — Purdue (16) and Michigan (17). The Badgers travel to Purdue on Saturday.