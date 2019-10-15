In the wake of wins over Northwestern and then-No. 6 Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team moved up one spot to No. 6 in the AVCA poll released Monday.
The Badgers (10-4) have won six straight matches, including victories over four then-Top 15 teams.
Baylor (15-0) held the top spot in the poll, followed by Stanford, Pittsburgh, Texas and Nebraska.
Four other Big Ten teams were ranked in the Top 25 — Minnesota at No. 7, Penn State at No. 8, Illinois at No. 17 and Purdue at No. 20.
Marquette dropped two spots to No. 12.
The Badgers return to action Friday night vs. Illinois at the UW Field House.