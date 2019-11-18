Molly Haggerty and Sydney Hilley were honored by the Big Ten Conference for their play in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s victories over Minnesota and Michigan State.
Haggerty, a redshirt junior outside hitter, was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time this year and the third time in her career and Hilley, a junior setter, was named Setter of the Week for the fifth time this season and the 10th time in her career.
Haggerty averaged 5.29 kills per set in leading the Badgers in kills in both matches, including a season-high 24 kills in the four-set victory at Minnesota. She hit .387 for the week while adding 1.71 digs, 0.39 service aces and 0.29 blocks per set.
Hilley put up a career-high 78 assists against Minnesota, breaking the school record for four sets in either the 30-point or 25-point rally scoring eras and matching the sideout scoring mark set by Lizzy Fitzgerald in 2000. The 78 assists were 15 more than the 5-set record for the 25-point scoring era and 12 more than the 5-set record in the 30-point time.
She also had 33 assists in the sweep of Michigan State to average 16.0 assists per set for the week. Hilley leads the Big Ten in assists per set (12.4 in conference matches) and ranks third nationally (11.96 overall).