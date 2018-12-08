CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There were red eyes, quivering lips and shaky voices on both sides of the post-match news conferences Saturday.
For the Illinois volleyball players and second-year coach Chris Tamas, those emotions were brought out by the realization that they were headed to the NCAA final four.
And for the University of Wisconsin players and coach Kelly Sheffield, they were the product of coming so painfully close to living out that same dream.
The Badgers’ quest for their first final four trip since 2013 and their first national title came to an end in a hard-fought 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23 loss to their Big Ten Conference rivals.
“It was one heck of a volleyball match,” Sheffield said. “You can tell by the sniffles that it’s hard. That will be a match that will stay with everyone for a really long time.
“It was two really good teams just going at it. There was resilience on both sides of the net, a high level of play on both sides of the net. As painful as that is, as I told them downstairs, the overriding feeling I have for them is pride. Pride of how far we’ve come from a year ago and the beginning of this season.”
It may take awhile for that feeling to overtake the agony that they felt in the immediate aftermath.
The emotions from that hit sophomore setter Sydney Hilley particularly hard as she struggled to talk about the match.
“It’s really hard to see positives right now because our dream was to go to the final four,” said Hilley, who had a chance to be close to her home for the final four in Minneapolis. “To be that close, you think about all the things you could’ve done.
“It’s hard to see any positives, but there are so many. As a team we were totally transformed from the beginning of the season to the end. I thought (Tionna Williams) was so strong in that last match. This is hard, to see that 'T' will never be a part of this team again. My heart is in a million pieces and that’s all I can think about right now.”
The emotions were nearly as raw for the Illini, who advanced to play another Big Ten rival, Nebraska, in the national semifinals on Thursday.
“Just pull it together here,” said Tamas, who was an assistant at Nebraska before taking over the Illinois program, as he tried to control his emotions. “It’s a sweet one but we’re not done yet.”
Third-seeded Illinois (32-3) got the jump on the sixth-seeded Badgers (25-7) early on, but had to fight off a spirited comeback in the fourth set to hang on.
Illinois dominated the first set behind a strong serve and eight kills by junior Jacqueline Quade, who finished with a match-high 25 kills.
“Jackie, man she was just dominant,” Sheffield said. “She comes out in the first set and just tears us up.”
But as they’ve shown repeatedly down the stretch this season, the Badgers came back to even the match with an equally dominant second set.
“After the first set we had to kind of regroup and get back to the basics, back to the serve-and-pass game,” said sophomore Dana Rettke, who had five of her team-high 21 kills in the second set. “We got the jitters out. After that first set, we said let’s get back into our groove and let’s show them how to play Badger volleyball. I think we did that.”
The next two sets went right down to the end. In the third set the Badgers were down 18-17, before the Illini were able to open up a little room with a 5-2 run and getting their last two points on UW service errors.
Illinois then looked like it was going to cruise in the fourth set, jumping out to a 16-8 lead before the Badgers mounted a charge.
“We looked each other in the eye and said we’re not going down like this,” Rettke said. “We needed to bring everyone together and fight for our lives at that point. It was, honestly, amazing. The outcome was not what we wanted but just the strength that everyone had at that time was amazing.”
The Badgers got back into the set with a 5-0 that included two kills by redshirt junior Madison Duello, two blocks by Duello and Rettke and a kill by Rettke. They kept chipping away until they finally closed to within 24-23 on a kill by redshirt sophomore Molly Haggerty.
But Illinois finally got match point on a kill by redshirt junior Beth Prince, earning its third trip to the final four and the first since 2011.
For the Badgers, it was a sudden and painful end to a season in which they struggled early and came on strong down the stretch.
“You see the tears here because they invest so much into it all year long,” Sheffield said. “There’s not a single player who was ready for the season to be over. You see the tears because down to that last point they still believed they were going to win the match. Down in the fourth, we called a couple timeouts and there wasn’t any panic, there wasn’t any frustration, there wasn’t any hanging their heads. They were absolutely locked in and to their core they believed they were going to win.
“It was a heavyweight fight. That match could’ve been next week. It could’ve been the final match. It’s just two really talented teams. Somebody’s season’s got to end.”