Badgers hoping to raise the roof as NCAA volleyball regional brings top teams, largest fan bases to UW Field House

Sheffield noted the fans appeared to have upped their game to tournament-level intensity both nights. He was especially pleased with the Saturday crowd, considering that the match started just after the end of the men’s basketball game against Indiana and ran up against a home men’s hockey game and the football team’s Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State in Indianapolis.

“I know there were people concerned about our match (Saturday) night, whether we’d sell out or not,” Sheffield said. “But the fans responded. The place was packed. I saw fans out there over four hours before the match waiting to get in the doors. This place was as loud as it’s ever been this past weekend.”

Players pumped

Even though they are accustomed to big crowds at home, the players could feel the difference.

“It was electric this past weekend,” UW redshirt sophomore Danielle Hart said. “We’re really lucky to have the fans we have in here because they’re freaking awesome. It’s surreal to play in. I think the fans know that this team is special.”

Junior Dana Rettke said the fan support enriches the experience for everyone on the team.