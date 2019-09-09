The University of Wisconsin volleyball team dropped five spots in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, following two losses last week.
The Badgers (2-2) slipped from No. 4 to No. 9 this week after losing at home to Marquette in five sets and Baylor in four.
Stanford was the unanimous No. 1 selection, coming off weekend victories over then-No. 7 Florida and No. 3 Texas. Nebraska remains second in the poll.
Baylor, which followed the win over UW with a sweep of Marquette on Sunday, climbed from No. 17 to No. 5, while the Golden Eagles moved up from No. 11 to No. 7.
The Badgers return to action on Friday vs. South Carolina at the Clemson Invitational.