The University of Wisconsin volleyball team dropped one spot in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll after splitting matches at Minnesota and Purdue last week.
The Badgers (10-2, 3-1 Big Ten) slipped to No. 6, switching places with Minnesota, which moved up one spot after sweeping UW on Wednesday.
The rest of the top 10 remained the same from last week, with BYU holding on to the top spot, followed by Stanford, Nebraska and Texas.
Illinois, the Badgers’ next opponent on Wednesday at Champaign, stayed at No. 7 following a home loss to Nebraska. Pittsburgh, Penn State and Creighton rounded out the top 10.
Two other Big Ten teams made the top 25, Purdue (14) and Michigan (16).