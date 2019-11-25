Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley were honored by the Big Ten Conference for their play in the No. 5 University of Wisconsin’s sweeps of Iowa and No. 6 Nebraska over the weekend.
Rettke, a 6-foot-8 middle blocker, was named conference Player of the Week, while Hilley was named Setter of the Week for the second consecutive week.
Rettke, a junior from Riverside, Illinois, averaged 4.5 kills per set, hitting .532 in the two matches and recorded 2.2 blocks per set. It’s her eighth career Player of the Week honor and the fourth this season.
Hilley, a 6-foot junior from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, averaged 15.2 assists and 2.5 digs per set in the two matches as the Badgers hit a combined .366 for the weekend. The setter honor is her sixth this season and the 11th of her career.