Badgers' Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley earn first-team All-America honors
0 comments
breaking topical top story
UW VOLLEYBALL | NCAA FINAL FOUR

Badgers' Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley earn first-team All-America honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team sit down Saturday after the Badgers finished off a 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before a full house at the UW Field House to earn a trip to the Final Four next week in Pittsburgh.

Dana Rettke mug

Rettke
Sydney Hilley mug

Hilley

PITTSBURGH — The University of Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley were named first-team All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Molly Haggerty was named to the second team and Grace Loberg received honorable mention.

It was the third first-team honor for Rettke, a 6-foot-8 junior middle blocker from Riverside, Illinois, joining Lauren Carlini as the only Badgers to ever make the first team three times.

Rettke is averaging 3.79 kills per set with a .401 hitting percentage, and 1.47 blocks per set.

Hilley, a 6-foot setter from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, becomes the fourth UW player to receive first-team honors, joining Rettke, Carlini and Sherisa Livingston. Hilley, a second-team pick in 2018, is averaging 12.30 assists (third best in the nation), 2.06 digs and 0.73 blocks per set. The Badgers are hitting .295 for the season (sixth in the nation).

Haggerty, a 6-1 redshirt junior from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is averaging 3.57 kills, 1.13 digs and 0.41 blocks per set and is hitting .261. She and Hilley become the seventh and eighth UW players to earn multiple honors.

Loberg, a 6-3 junior from Geneva, Illinois, is averaging 3.16 kills, 0.34 blocks per set and is hitting .267.

Photos: Badgers sweep Nebraska to advance to Final Four

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics