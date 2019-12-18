Badgers' Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley earn first-team All-America honors

PITTSBURGH — The University of Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley were named first-team All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Molly Haggerty was named to the second team and Grace Loberg received honorable mention.
It was the third first-team honor for Rettke, a 6-foot-8 junior middle blocker from Riverside, Illinois, joining Lauren Carlini as the only Badgers to ever make the first team three times.
Rettke is averaging 3.79 kills per set with a .401 hitting percentage, and 1.47 blocks per set.
Hilley, a 6-foot setter from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, becomes the fourth UW player to receive first-team honors, joining Rettke, Carlini and Sherisa Livingston. Hilley, a second-team pick in 2018, is averaging 12.30 assists (third best in the nation), 2.06 digs and 0.73 blocks per set. The Badgers are hitting .295 for the season (sixth in the nation).
Haggerty, a 6-1 redshirt junior from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is averaging 3.57 kills, 1.13 digs and 0.41 blocks per set and is hitting .261. She and Hilley become the seventh and eighth UW players to earn multiple honors.
Loberg, a 6-3 junior from Geneva, Illinois, is averaging 3.16 kills, 0.34 blocks per set and is hitting .267.
