Badgers' Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley earn first-team All-America honors

Members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team sit down Saturday after the Badgers finished off a 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before a full house at the UW Field House to earn a trip to the Final Four next week in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — The University of Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley were named first-team All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Molly Haggerty was named to the second team and Grace Loberg received honorable mention.

It was the third first-team honor for Rettke, a 6-foot-8 junior middle blocker from Riverside, Illinois, joining Lauren Carlini as the only Badgers to ever make the first team three times.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Rettke is averaging 3.79 kills per set with a .401 hitting percentage, and 1.47 blocks per set.

Hilley, a 6-foot setter from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, becomes the fourth UW player to receive first-team honors, joining Rettke, Carlini and Sherisa Livingston. Hilley, a second-team pick in 2018, is averaging 12.30 assists (third best in the nation), 2.06 digs and 0.73 blocks per set. The Badgers are hitting .295 for the season (sixth in the nation).

Haggerty, a 6-1 redshirt junior from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is averaging 3.57 kills, 1.13 digs and 0.41 blocks per set and is hitting .261. She and Hilley become the seventh and eighth UW players to earn multiple honors.