Badgers' Dana Rettke signs with pro volleyball team in Italy

Dana Rettke will begin her professional volleyball career in Monza, Italy.
Rettke, who led the University of Wisconsin to its first NCAA championship, signed Tuesday with Vero Volley Monza, one of the top teams in Italy’s top pro league.
“Vero Volley Monza is a great club, at the top of national volleyball and not only that wants to aspire to important goals,” Rettke said in a statement released by the team. “I will try to pursue the same goals as my new team with great enthusiasm. I think the city, the teammates, the team and all the staff are very well suited to my first season in Europe.”
Claudio Bonati, sports director of the Vero Volley Consortium, was excited about the addition of Rettke to the team.
“We have been following (her) for some time and having brought (her) to Italy is a source of great satisfaction,” Bonati said. “With her we will be able to have a significant plus for the end of the season, the moment in which the most important appointments will be played "
Honda award
Rettke also was named the Honda Sport Award winner for volleyball, becoming the first UW player to earn the national award for volleyball. She will be among 12 finalists from NCAA-sanctioned sports for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.