Badgers' Dana Rettke scoring points with U.S. national team coach Karch Kiraly

Kiraly was intrigued enough that he made Rettke, just a junior at UW, the youngest player on the USA team that included two other collegians — seniors-to-be Jordan Thompson of Cincinnati and Mary Lake of BYU.

“That’s something we’ve never really done before,” he said.

When Rettke made the Nations League team, the plan was to have her play the first two weeks of competition before joining her UW teammates on their trip to Europe in June. But she did so well that she stayed with the USA team for an extra week and then rejoined them for the championship round in China.

“For those first three weeks she was on fire,” Kiraly said. “Nobody could stop her. Part of that is that nobody had ever seen her before so they didn’t have much to work on scouting-wise. But part of it was that Dana didn’t back down at all. She fit right in and did a wonderful job with USA. She worked herself into the middle equation, which is a really tough equation.”

The window of opportunity opened for Rettke partly because the two starting middle blockers on the 2016 Olympic team — Foluke Akinradewo and Rachael Adams — took the summer off. They plan to be back for 2020, competing with Rettke, Haleigh Washington and Chiaka Ogbogu, among others, for the three middle spots on the 12-player roster.