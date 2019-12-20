Badgers' Dana Rettke scoring points with U.S. national team coach Karch Kiraly

PITTSBURGH — As job interviews go, things could hardly be going any better for Dana Rettke.
Of course, Rettke’s one and only job right now is helping lead the University of Wisconsin volleyball team to its long-sought first national championship.
But if along the way she can score some points with U.S. national team coach Karch Kiraly, then so much the better.
Kiraly, who will coach the USA team in the Tokyo Olympics next year, has had a front row seat the last couple of weeks as Rettke has put on a show in leading the Badgers to the NCAA title match Saturday night against Stanford.
That, after Rettke made a big impression on him last summer while training with the USA team and playing for Kiraly in the FIVB Nations League competition.
Kiraly was in Madison last week for the NCAA regional tournament as part of his broadcasting duties with ESPN. And he was courtside Thursday night as Rettke demonstrated her array of skills with 19 kills, eight blocks and three service aces in the Badgers’ semifinal victory over No. 1 seed Baylor.
It was the kind of performance that confirmed everything Kiraly has seen in the 6-foot-8 Rettke ever since she burst on scene her freshman year at UW.
“We with the USA team are always on the lookout for prospects for the future,” Kiraly said. “And Dana has had a really nice career so far at Wisconsin and made a good impression on a lot of people right out of the gate. It’s unusual to see a player of her height doing the things that she does.”
Kiraly was intrigued enough that he made Rettke, just a junior at UW, the youngest player on the USA team that included two other collegians — seniors-to-be Jordan Thompson of Cincinnati and Mary Lake of BYU.
“That’s something we’ve never really done before,” he said.
When Rettke made the Nations League team, the plan was to have her play the first two weeks of competition before joining her UW teammates on their trip to Europe in June. But she did so well that she stayed with the USA team for an extra week and then rejoined them for the championship round in China.
“For those first three weeks she was on fire,” Kiraly said. “Nobody could stop her. Part of that is that nobody had ever seen her before so they didn’t have much to work on scouting-wise. But part of it was that Dana didn’t back down at all. She fit right in and did a wonderful job with USA. She worked herself into the middle equation, which is a really tough equation.”
The window of opportunity opened for Rettke partly because the two starting middle blockers on the 2016 Olympic team — Foluke Akinradewo and Rachael Adams — took the summer off. They plan to be back for 2020, competing with Rettke, Haleigh Washington and Chiaka Ogbogu, among others, for the three middle spots on the 12-player roster.
“I don’t know what that means for Dana in Tokyo because I haven’t even named all the people who are in the running,” Kiraly said. “But she had a great start and she has a really, really bright future beyond college.”
The future also is looking brighter for former UW setter Lauren Carlini, who recently was named most improved player in the USA program, along with fellow setter Jordyn Poulter. Carlini, who is playing professionally in Russia, will be competing with Poulter and Micha Hancock for the two setter spots on the Olympic roster, Kiraly said.
“Lauren’s first two seasons with USA didn’t go exactly the way she had hoped or that we had hoped,” Kiraly said. “I have to give her big props for working through those challenges and the lower level of success than she hoped for and we hoped for. She did a really nice job of not letting that pin her to the ground and hold her back. She had a breakout year in 2019.”
