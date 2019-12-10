Badgers' Dana Rettke named Northeast Region player of year
UW VOLLEYBALL

Badgers' Dana Rettke named Northeast Region player of year

University of Wisconsin junior Dana Rettke was named Player of the Year and Kelly Sheffield was named Coach of the Year for the Northeast Region by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Rettke, a middle blocker, also was one of four Badgers named to the All-Region team, joined by redshirt junior outside hitter Molly Haggerty, junior setter Sydney Hilley and junior outside hitter Grace Loberg.

Those players will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced next week.

