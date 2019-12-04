The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s Dana Rettke was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Sydney Hilley the Setter of the Year in a vote of the conference coaches announced Wednesday.
Rettke and Hilley also were unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections and Grace Loberg also was named to the 18-player first team.
Molly Haggerty, Danielle Hart and Madison Duello were voted to the second team.
Kelly Sheffield was voted Coach of the Year by the conference media after leading UW to the Big Title with an 18-2 record, while Penn State’s Russ Rose was selected by the coaches.
Penn State’s Kendall White was voted Defensive Player of the Year and Nebraska’s Madi Kubik the Freshman of the Year.
Rettke, a 6-foot-8 junior from Riverside, Illinois, was fifth in the Big Ten in kills per set (3.77), third in hitting percentage (.402) and second in blocks per set (1.40). She has been a first-team selection in each of her three years.
Rettke becomes the fifth Badger to be named Player of the Year, the most recent being Lauren Carlini in 2014. Others to receive that honor were Lisa Boyd (1990), Sherisa Livingston (2000) and Lizzy Fitzgerald (2001).
Hilley, a 6-foot junior from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, led the Big Ten in assists per set (12.42) while leading the Badgers to a Big Ten best .300 hitting percentage in conference matches.
She becomes UW’s second player to be named Setter of the Year, joining Carlini, who was chosen in 2014-15. It is her second first-team selection.
Loberg, a junior from Geneva, Illinois, earned her first all-conference selection after averaging 3.26 kills per set and hitting .287 in Big Ten play. Her hitting percentage was the best of any outside hitter in the conference.
Haggerty, a 6-1 redshirt junior from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, averaged 3.48 kills per set and hit .271 in Big Ten play. Hart, a 6-4 redshirt sophomore from Virginia Beach, Virginia, averaged 1.88 kills, hitting .336 with 1.46 blocks per set in conference action. Duello, a 6-3 redshirt senior, averaged 2.10 kills per set and hit .271.
Sheffield’s coaching honor was the second in his seven years at UW.
Senior M.E. Dodge received UW’s Sportsmanship Award.
Nine players were unanimous first-team selections. Joining Hilley, Rettke and White as unanimous honorees were Michigan’s Paige Jones, Minnesota’s Regan Pittman, Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, Penn State’s Kaitlyn Hord and Jonni Parker and Purdue’s Grace Cleveland.
Joining Kubik on the All-Freshman team were Illinois’s Diana Brown, Michigan’s May Pertofsky and Jessica Robinson, Nebraska’s Kenzie Knuckles, Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara and Ohio State’s Jenaisya Moore and Kylie Murr.
ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
First team: Jacqueline Quade, Sr., Illinois; Katie Myers, So., Maryland; Paige Jones, So., Michigan*; Mackenzi Welsh, Sr., Michigan; CC McGraw, So., Minnesota; Regan Pittman, Jr., Minnesota*; Stephanie Samedy, Jr., Minnesota; Nicklin Hames, So., Nebraska; Lauren Stivrins, Jr., Nebraska*; Lexi Sun, Jr., Nebraska; Kaitlyn Hord, So., Penn State*; Jonni Parker, So., Penn State*; Kendall White, Sr., Penn State*; Grace Cleveland, So., Purdue*; Blake Mohler, Sr., Purdue; Sydney Hilley, Jr., Wisconsin*; Grace Loberg, Jr., Wisconsin; Dana Rettke, Jr., Wisconsin*
* — unanimous selection.
Second team: Ashlyn Fleming, Sr., Illinois; Breana Edwards, So., Indiana; Cori Crocker, Sr., Michigan; Alexis Hart, Sr., Minnesota; Taylor Morgan, Sr., Minnesota; Madi Kubik, Fr., Nebraska; Temi Thomas-Ailara, Fr., Northwestern; Kylie Murr, Fr., Ohio State; Gabby Blossom, So., Penn State; Caitlyn Newton, Jr., Purdue; Madison Duello, Sr., Wisconsin; Molly Haggerty, Jr., Wisconsin; Danielle Hart, So., Wisconsin.
All-freshman Team: Diana Brown, Illinois; May Pertofsky, Michigan; Jessica Robinson, Michigan; Kenzie Knuckles, Nebraska; Madi Kubik, Nebraska; Temi Thomas-Ailara, Northwestern; Jenaisya Moore, Ohio State; Kylie Murr, Ohio State.
Player of the Year: Dana Rettke, Jr., Wisconsin.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kendall White, Sr., Penn State.
Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Jr., Wisconsin.
Freshman of the Year: Madi Kubik, Nebraska.
Coach of the Year (Coaches): Russ Rose, Penn State.
Coach of the Year (Media): Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin.
Sportsmanship honorees: Beth Prince, Sr., Illinois; Meaghan Koors, Sr., Indiana; Brie Orr, Jr., Iowa; Taylor Smith, Sr., Maryland; Sydney Wetterstrom, Sr., Michigan; Sam McLean, Sr., Michigan State; Lauren Litzau, Sr., Minnesota; Anezka Szabo, So., Nebraska; Emily Ehman, Sr., Northwestern; Bia Rodrigues-Franklin, Sr., Ohio State; Emily Sciorra, Sr., Penn State; Jael Johnson, So., Purdue; Jasmine Stackhouse, Sr., Rutgers; M.E. Dodge, Sr., Wisconsin.