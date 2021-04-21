 Skip to main content
Badgers' Dana Rettke earns first-team AVCA All-American honors for fourth time
Badgers' Dana Rettke earns first-team AVCA All-American honors for fourth time

rettke photo 4-21

Dana Rettke hits against Florida during Monday's quarterfinals in Omaha, Neb.

 MARK KUHLMANN, NCAA PHOTOS

Dana Rettke has joined one of the most elite clubs in college volleyball history.

Rettke, the 6-foot-8 senior middle blocker for the University of Wisconsin, became just the sixth player to earn first-team AVCA All-American honors four times. The teams were announced Wednesday.

Rettke now is in the company of former Stanford players, Bev Oden (1989-92), Kerri Walsh (1996-99) and Logan Tom (1999-2002); Nebraska’s Sarah Pavan (2004-07); and Penn State’s Megan Hodge (2006-09).

Rettke was one of five Badgers players honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Senior setter Sydney Hilley was named to the first team for the second consecutive year; senior libero Lauren Barnes was named to the second team; freshman right side Devyn Robinson received third-team honors; and redshirt senior outside hitter Molly Haggerty and senior outside hitter Grace Loberg each received honorable mention.

Rettke averaged 3.19 kills per set and 1.55 blocks per set while posting a .423 hitting percentage this season.

Hilley, who also was named to the second team as a sophomore, averaged 10.86 assists per set while leading the No. 1 Badgers to a .324 team hitting percentage, third best in the nation during the regular season. She also averaged 2.39 digs and 0.51 blocks per set.

Barnes earned her first All-America honor by averaging 4.51 digs per set and playing a key role in the Badgers’ holding opponents to a .137 hitting percentage, the lowest of any Power-5 conference team.

Robinson was one of just two freshmen named to the three teams, joining Ohio State’s Emily Londot, a second-team choice. Robinson averaged 2.60 kills and 1.00 blocks per set while hitting .414.

Barnes and Robinson became the 24th and 25th UW players to receive All-American honors.

Haggerty also was named to the third team in 2016 and the second team in 2019. She averaged 2.42 kills and 1.65 digs per set while hitting .243 this season.

Loberg, who also received honorable mention last season, averaged 2.89 kills, 2.11 digs and 0.50 blocks per set and hit .304.

Texas, UW’s opponent Thursday in the NCAA national semifinals, had two first-team selections: outside hitter Logan Eggleston and middle blocker Brionne Butler.

Kentucky led the way with three first-teamers: setter Madison Lilley and outside hitters Avery Skinner and Alli Stumler.

Washington was the only other team with more than one first-team player, with right side Samantha Drechsel and outside hitter Ella May Powell selected.

Rounding out the first team were Purdue outside hitter Grace Cleveland; Minnesota outside hitter Stephanie Samedy; Nebraska middle Laura Stivrins; Baylor outside hitter Yossiana Pressley and Utah outside hitter Dani Drews.

