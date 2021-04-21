Badgers' Dana Rettke earns first-team AVCA All-American honors for fourth time

Barnes earned her first All-America honor by averaging 4.51 digs per set and playing a key role in the Badgers’ holding opponents to a .137 hitting percentage, the lowest of any Power-5 conference team.

Robinson was one of just two freshmen named to the three teams, joining Ohio State’s Emily Londot, a second-team choice. Robinson averaged 2.60 kills and 1.00 blocks per set while hitting .414.

Barnes and Robinson became the 24th and 25th UW players to receive All-American honors.

Haggerty also was named to the third team in 2016 and the second team in 2019. She averaged 2.42 kills and 1.65 digs per set while hitting .243 this season.

Loberg, who also received honorable mention last season, averaged 2.89 kills, 2.11 digs and 0.50 blocks per set and hit .304.

Texas, UW’s opponent Thursday in the NCAA national semifinals, had two first-team selections: outside hitter Logan Eggleston and middle blocker Brionne Butler.

Kentucky led the way with three first-teamers: setter Madison Lilley and outside hitters Avery Skinner and Alli Stumler.

Washington was the only other team with more than one first-team player, with right side Samantha Drechsel and outside hitter Ella May Powell selected.