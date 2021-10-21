Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield told Izzy Ashburn to 'be a great volleyball player.' She embraced the challenge

“If you’re a setter and you’re going to pass in a Big Ten match, the first thing is that you better believe you can do it. So it starts with the confidence that she has. But the kid works. She works on her passing, she works on her digging. She’s in every day before practice working on her serve. She’s in early setting. She works on her craft and all the possibilities that she can impact a match.

“So when you’re throwing her into the serve receive pattern, you know that No. 1, she believes in herself and No. 2, she’s put the work in to be able to handle something that’s coming her way. She’s a unique, special kid.”

Ashburn, a setter throughout her career — even at Champlin Park High School in Minnesota, where she was the setter while Hilley played outside hitter — was introduced to passer training during the COVID-interrupted 2020 season.

“I was like, if that’s what we need, that’s what I’m going to do,” Ashburn said. “I started training every day in both setting and passing outside of practice. Then in practice I would be whatever they needed me to be that day.

“I just think that’s a really valuable skill to have. I’ve become a better defender because of working on passing and following the ball. It helps you read the game better.”