Badgers beat reigning national volleyball champions Kentucky

“One of the things we talked about in the postgame was coming out stronger in all third sets,” Hilley said. “In all the matches we’ve played so far the third set has been our weakest. We’re going to make that an emphasis. They definitely picked up their game. They’re a really good team and it was really fun to compete against them.”

The fourth set was a dramatic affair with the Badgers battling back from an 18-14 deficit to pull even 20-20. Giorgia Civita then went on a 4-0 service run that included two aces to put UW at match point 24-20.

“I had 100% confidence in Gio,” Rettke said. “You could see it in her eyes when she went back there. There was not a single ounce of doubt in her mind. She brought it in the big moments.”

But the Wildcats clawed their way back into it with a 4-0 run to tie things at 24. But a kill by Danielle Hart put UW ahead and Rettke finished it off with a kill off an overpass on a serve by Hart.

Sophomore Devyn Robinson put away 14 kills for UW and sophomore Jade Demps added 11.

The Badgers hit .305 for the match, compared to .133 for the Wildcats (5-2).