Backcourt players are Badgers volleyball team's unsung heroes

“That’s Badger volleyball and I think in the beginning of the year we kind of overlooked that hustle on defense, that mindfulness on defense. But progressively, Kelly has stressed to us that in order for us to be a national championship team we need to play great defense. I think every one of us in the backcourt has taken that to heart.”

The numbers reflect that as the Badgers finished second in the Big Ten in opponents’ hitting percentage at .176, behind only Nebraska’s .156. And their numbers were accomplished against the toughest schedule in the conference.

Backcourt play, of course, is just one component to defense, along with blocking, serve receive and serving. The Badgers ranked third in the conference in blocking and first in service aces. Their effective serving across all six rotations helps keep teams out of system much of the time, thus lowering their hitting percentage.

“I think our defense has come such a long way,” Clark said. “I love the attitude and drive we have right now.

“When you’re playing good defense it is stifling for the other team. They get so frustrated and that’s an awesome feeling as someone playing defense that you know they start making hitting errors and doing uncharacteristic things. You know you’re frustrating them and getting in their heads. That is one of the best feelings as a defensive player.”

