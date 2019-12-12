Backcourt players are Badgers volleyball team's unsung heroes

The University of Wisconsin is renowned for its offensive lines.
That’s normally a football thing, but according to coach Kelly Sheffield, it also applies to volleyball.
Sheffield likens his backcourt defensive players to offensive linemen, in that their contributions to the team are invaluable but go largely unappreciated by the general public.
And at least in the case of this year’s team, that lack of recognition extends to the Big Ten coaches. While the Badgers’ five front court players and setter all received all-conference recognition, none of the backcourt players did.
That despite putting up some of the best defensive numbers en route to winning the Big Ten title and earning the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, where the Badgers (24-6) will face No. 13 Texas A&M (23-7) in the Sweet 16 Friday at the UW Field House.
It got Sheffield thinking in football terms, although his mind went beyond the collegiate level.
“They’re the unsung group here,” Sheffield said. “We talked about it with our entire team. Tom Brady has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for a long time and one of the reasons is he doesn’t get sacked. Year-in and year-out he has a really good offensive line. If you don’t have a good offensive line, it doesn’t matter how good of a quarterback you are, you’re going to get hammered.
“We’ve got a great setter and a lot of great hitters but none of that stuff matters if that first contact isn’t taken care of, and we’re doing that at a really high level. That group is our O-line. Most O-lines don’t get a lot of glory, but everybody with the team knows how important that group is. Our O-line is incredibly important to our success. It might actually be the best part of our team.”
That best part of the team starts with senior libero Tiffany Clark and includes defensive specialists, junior Lauren Barnes, senior M.E. Dodge and freshman Izzy Ashburn.
And while they may not look much like your average offensive line, appreciate the spirit in which the comparison was made.
“I think it’s pretty accurate,” Clark said. “Defense doesn’t get a lot of appreciation. It’s definitely an art. I think the offensive line protects the quarterback in football and in volleyball the defense makes the plays that kind of go unnoticed to set the scene for the big kills that are noticed.
“So I guess that is a very accurate analogy. Now all the defense players are calling themselves the O-line.”
UW is one of the relatively few teams that uses a defensive specialist as a substitute for each of its pin hitters — Molly Haggerty, Grace Loberg and Madison Duello. Ashburn subs for Duello, Barnes for Loberg and Dodge for Haggerty, after Haggerty serves.
The arrival of Barnes, a transfer from Minnesota, and Ashburn, a backup setter who forced her way into the lineup with her dynamic serve, led Sheffield to make full use of his 15 subs allowed per set to employ his defensive specialists. In the past Haggerty and Loberg have been six-rotation players.
“Molly would rather be in there six rotations, she’s been doing that her entire career. But we’ve got some high-level talent defensive specialists and every day in practice, they’re proven that they should be in there.”
With the addition of Barnes to veterans Clark and Dodge, the Badgers began the season with aspirations of being the best defensive team in the nation. But things got off to a bumpy start and after the four weeks of non-conference play the Badgers ranked dead last among Big Ten teams, allowing their opponents a .255 hitting percentage.
“We were not only last in the Big Ten, but we were really last,” Sheffield said. “We were somewhere around 260-270 in the country in opponents’ hitting percentage for a while.”
That was both cause for consternation and a source of motivation to turn things around.
“We’ve always known we’re a gifted defensive team,” Clark said. “But I think it was just going back to our roots and saying you’ve got to work hard on defense.
“That’s Badger volleyball and I think in the beginning of the year we kind of overlooked that hustle on defense, that mindfulness on defense. But progressively, Kelly has stressed to us that in order for us to be a national championship team we need to play great defense. I think every one of us in the backcourt has taken that to heart.”
The numbers reflect that as the Badgers finished second in the Big Ten in opponents’ hitting percentage at .176, behind only Nebraska’s .156. And their numbers were accomplished against the toughest schedule in the conference.
Backcourt play, of course, is just one component to defense, along with blocking, serve receive and serving. The Badgers ranked third in the conference in blocking and first in service aces. Their effective serving across all six rotations helps keep teams out of system much of the time, thus lowering their hitting percentage.
“I think our defense has come such a long way,” Clark said. “I love the attitude and drive we have right now.
“When you’re playing good defense it is stifling for the other team. They get so frustrated and that’s an awesome feeling as someone playing defense that you know they start making hitting errors and doing uncharacteristic things. You know you’re frustrating them and getting in their heads. That is one of the best feelings as a defensive player.”