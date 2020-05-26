At-home workouts, meditation, books, documentaries keep Badgers volleyball players bonded during COVID-19 pandemic

Drastic times, they say, call for drastic measures.
Molly Haggerty can attest to that.
Haggerty, like the rest of her University of Wisconsin volleyball teammates, has spent the past two months in quarantine.
She’s tried to make the best of the situation, spending quality time with her parents and sister, Maddie, at their Glen Ellyn, Illinois, home; frequently communicating remotely with her teammates and coaches; working out regularly in the basement gym; and occasionally hitting a volleyball against an outside wall or talking Maddie or her mother into a little pepper.
But there was an unmistakable void in her life.
“It’s just weird not playing volleyball,” said Haggerty, who will be a redshirt senior. “I’ll go outside and hit against the wall, but then I’ll just get frustrated. I cannot just play with the wall for long. I did that when I was younger and I loved it, but now I’m like, I need something else.”
That something else has turned out to be something she never could have imagined.
“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’ve actually become more of a runner now,” Haggerty said. “I get so bored running, but then one day I was running and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t stop, I feel so good right now.’ That was when I ran 5½ miles and I was impressed with myself because I’m not much of a runner.”
‘A lot going on’
The COVID-19 pandemic not only cut short the Badgers’ spring practice season, but it’s also created the opportunity for some nontraditional team development exercises.
Once it became apparent the break would be an extended one, coach Kelly Sheffield and his staff put together a program to keep the players engaged, even if much of it is only tangentially related to volleyball. Players have received a workout routine from strength and conditioning coach Kevin Schultz and have been involved in position group film studies of top professional players at their position.
There also have been optional mindfulness sessions with Chad McGehee, the athletic department’s newly appointed director of meditation training; a book club in which players choose from a list of nine books to be discussed; and a documentary club where the players watch and analyze a documentary.
“It sounds like we’ve got a lot going on,” Sheffield said. “We do. I think we’re being true to who we are. Certainly, volleyball is the thing that connects all of us and everybody is very passionate about the sport, the team and the goals.
“There’s also life lessons that are important to us as a staff. One of the things we tell them is that after four years the only thing you’re better at is a volleyball player, then I feel that I’ve failed.”
‘Last Dance’ fever
Not surprisingly, the highlight of the documentary club has been ESPN’s recently concluded “The Last Dance,” a 10-part series on the Michael Jordan era Chicago Bulls.
“What is cool about our players is that none of them were alive when this stuff was happening and they’re getting as excited about this stuff as I am,” said Sheffield, who vividly recalls where he watched Jordan’s legendary 55-point game at Madison Square Garden in 1995. “You know that it’s hit a nerve with people when those people who weren’t even alive then are getting as fired up as somebody who was glued to it at the time.”
That would describe Haggerty, who wears the No. 23 in honor of Jordan.
“I knew that Michael Jordan was a great basketball player but I had no idea how competitive he was,” said Haggerty, who was voted a captain for this season along with seniors Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes. “I love him as a player even more now. I just think he is such a bad-ass and he makes everyone around him so much better. The more I watch this the more I’m like that’s who I want to be as an athlete.”
Other documentaries the team has examined are “Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” and “Dare to Dream,” the story of the rise of the U.S. women’s soccer team.
The books up for discussion range from Mitch Albom’s 1997 memoir “Tuesdays with Morrie” to “How Champions Think” by Dr. Bob Rotella. Some are related to sports, others to leadership development and others just thought provoking.
“We get really deep in some of our conversations and some of the books we’re reading are pretty deep,” said Hilley, whose most recent book was “Man’s Search for Meaning,” depicting life in Nazi death camps. “You get to hear a lot of different perspectives.”
Whatever the topic, the key for Hilley has been to keep in touch with her teammates, even if just by Zoom conferences, snapchats or texts.
“My biggest thing was to stay connected because we are such a close-knit team,” Hilley said. “I feel like the chemistry we have plays out on the court. So trying to get together and talk, whether it’s about volleyball or not, is very important.”
Uncertain future
One subject that rarely comes up, Sheffield said, is the status of the upcoming season, one in which the Badgers are considered perhaps the favorite to win their first national title after last season’s runner-up finish.
They might not talk about it much, but that doesn’t mean it’s not on their minds at times.
“I try not to think about the worst that can happen,” Haggerty said. “I’m a pretty positive person. But I’m not going to lie, when it comes to things like this in my head I try to expect the worst just because I don’t want to expect the best and have it go totally the wrong way.
“I don’t even want to think we won’t have a season because Kelly has convinced me that we will.”
Hilley said she’s operating as if the season will go on as scheduled. But she’s well aware of the anguish experienced by fellow student-athletes who had their winter or spring seasons end prematurely.
“Thinking about the seasons that were cut short, that’s just so heartbreaking,” she said. “All the hard work they put in and to not be able to finish it out and see where they could go in the tournament was really hard.”
The newest Badger, grad transfer Deahna Kraft, lived that experience this spring as a member of the 10th-ranked Pepperdine beach volleyball team, which saw its season ended after just seven matches. It’s an experience she’d rather not duplicate, but it’s one that also bolstered her ability to cope.
“I think that’s something everyone is struggling with right now and it’s something that definitely crosses my mind every once in a while,” said Kraft, who recently relocated to the Chicago area after graduating from Pepperdine. “But if there’s anything I’ve learned through sports it’s to focus on the things you can control.
“I got through them canceling my beach volleyball season and everything else. I can get through whatever comes in the future.”
While Sheffield doesn’t try to predict the future, he is confident that those in charge will make the right decisions. He just hopes his team gets the opportunity to play.
“We don’t know how it’s going to look when we get back,” he said. “We just want to play. I think everybody knows the chances of playing in front of 7,000 fans at the Field House is pretty unlikely at this point. But right now I don’t think anybody cares if we have to play in the middle of the desert in the middle of the night, we’ll do it. Say when, say where.
“Certainly, we love the fans and hopefully there will be people there following. But these guys just want a season. They want to compete with each other and against other teams. They want to pursue the goal of a championship. They want a shot at all of that.”
