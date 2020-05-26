At-home workouts, meditation, books, documentaries keep Badgers volleyball players bonded during COVID-19 pandemic

The books up for discussion range from Mitch Albom’s 1997 memoir “Tuesdays with Morrie” to “How Champions Think” by Dr. Bob Rotella. Some are related to sports, others to leadership development and others just thought provoking.

“We get really deep in some of our conversations and some of the books we’re reading are pretty deep,” said Hilley, whose most recent book was “Man’s Search for Meaning,” depicting life in Nazi death camps. “You get to hear a lot of different perspectives.”

Whatever the topic, the key for Hilley has been to keep in touch with her teammates, even if just by Zoom conferences, snapchats or texts.

“My biggest thing was to stay connected because we are such a close-knit team,” Hilley said. “I feel like the chemistry we have plays out on the court. So trying to get together and talk, whether it’s about volleyball or not, is very important.”

Uncertain future

One subject that rarely comes up, Sheffield said, is the status of the upcoming season, one in which the Badgers are considered perhaps the favorite to win their first national title after last season’s runner-up finish.

They might not talk about it much, but that doesn’t mean it’s not on their minds at times.