Another weekend series canceled for Badgers volleyball team

COVID-19 has poked yet another hole in the University of Wisconsin volleyball schedule.

The No. 1 ranked Badgers’ matches at No. 11 Penn State scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled “due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 on the Penn State squad,” according to a statement from UW.

The cancellations are the eighth and ninth of the season for the Badgers (11-0). Four matches were lost due to COVID issues on the UW squad, two were canceled for unrelated reasons by Northwestern and one was lost last week because Minnesota had a shortage of players available.

Sunday’s victory over No. 4 Minnesota is UW's only match since Feb. 21.

The Badgers are scheduled to close out the regular season at home April 1-2 against Michigan.

NCAA tournament play begins April 14 in Omaha, Nebraska, with the 48-team field being announced April 4.