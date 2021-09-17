Anna Smrek makes most of her first start as Badgers volleyball team rolls

“I think the more I got into the flow of the game that helped me,” Smrek said. “I love Dan so much. She texted me before the game and talked to me before we left. She’s just very supportive, talking me through things, that she’s going to be there for me. Volleyball is not perfect, just go out there and have fun.

“She’s definitely playing with me out there, when I think about it. I’m really lucky to have Dan as a teammate.”

The Badgers (7-0) also received a boost from the return of freshman outside hitter Julia Orzol, who missed the previous four matches with an undisclosed injury. She picked up right where she left off in the first weekend with a match-high 14 kills with just two errors in 34 swings for a .353 hitting percentage.

She did so by displaying her wide array of shots and adjusting quickly after being stuffed a couple times early.

“She sees how she’s being defended and then starts changing her shots and going into other areas of the court,” Sheffield said. “She sees things so well. She hasn’t done much the past couple weeks but she certainly made her presence known tonight. She can execute and put the ball in all areas of the court.”