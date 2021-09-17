Anna Smrek makes most of her first start as Badgers volleyball team rolls

Perhaps appropriately, Anna Smrek sets a high bar for herself.
The 6-foot-9 freshman middle blocker made her first start for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team Friday night in place of the injured Danielle Hart and had a perfect hitting night to help the No. 2 Badgers sweep Green Bay 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 in DeKalb, Illinois.
Smrek recorded six kills on six swings, including the first and last points of the match. But that apparently wasn’t up to her standards.
“I think she spent a lot of the match frustrated,” coach Kelly Sheffield said in his post-match radio interview. “That’s one of the things we said in the locker room, if you’re going to be frustrated a lot during a match when you hit 1.000, what are you going to do when you’re hitting .500?
“She just wants to be really good and perfect. She’s driven. She wants to be a great player and she’s just going to keep getting better. She wants to get out there and crush it. It was a good first match for her.”
Smrek ascended to the starting lineup when Hart’s season came to an end with a torn ACL suffered in practice on Tuesday. She said she was “a little bit jittery” making her first start, but gradually settled in with the help of her teammates. That includes Hart, who did not make the trip.
“I think the more I got into the flow of the game that helped me,” Smrek said. “I love Dan so much. She texted me before the game and talked to me before we left. She’s just very supportive, talking me through things, that she’s going to be there for me. Volleyball is not perfect, just go out there and have fun.
“She’s definitely playing with me out there, when I think about it. I’m really lucky to have Dan as a teammate.”
The Badgers (7-0) also received a boost from the return of freshman outside hitter Julia Orzol, who missed the previous four matches with an undisclosed injury. She picked up right where she left off in the first weekend with a match-high 14 kills with just two errors in 34 swings for a .353 hitting percentage.
She did so by displaying her wide array of shots and adjusting quickly after being stuffed a couple times early.
“She sees how she’s being defended and then starts changing her shots and going into other areas of the court,” Sheffield said. “She sees things so well. She hasn’t done much the past couple weeks but she certainly made her presence known tonight. She can execute and put the ball in all areas of the court.”
Orzol had eight of her kills in the third set as the Phoenix (5-7) pushed the Badgers and led 14-11. The Badgers pulled away thanks to a four-point service run by junior defensive specialist Anna MacDonald, who came off the bench for that set.
“That’s part of her game she’s worked really hard on,” Sheffield said. “When she got here she wasn’t an elite server. It was like she was blowing bubbles over the net at times. But that kid is in the gym all the time, lonely hours working on making that thing better. She hasn’t been in a whole lot this year and she gets in there and from the very first ball she was not just trying to keep it in, but trying to put a lot of pressure on.”
The Badgers hit a season-high .425 for the match, while holding the Phoenix to a .156 mark. Dana Rettke improved her nation’s best hitting percentage to .563 as she had 11 kills and just one error in 16 attempts for a .625 mark for the match.
Green Bay was led by junior Shannon Coughlin with 10 kills.