Anna Smrek in swing of things as No. 3 Badgers sweep No. 6 Nebraska

Anna Smrek couldn’t have picked a better time to come up with the best match of her young career.
Smrek, a 6-foot-9 freshman from Welland, Ontario, had a career-high 12 kills to lead the University of Wisconsin volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of host Nebraska in a battle for first place in the Big Ten Conference at the Devaney Sports Center on Wednesday night in Lincoln.
Grad student Dana Rettke added 11 kills as the No. 3 Badgers (18-1, 10-1 Big Ten) outbattled the No. 6 Cornhuskers (16-4, 10-1) to extend their winning streak over Nebraska to six.
In addition to Smrek’s impact on offense as she hit .647 with just one error in 17 swings, she also had a presence on defense with four blocks and helping hold Nebraska’s outside hitters Madi Kubik to a .150 hitting percentage and Ally Batenhorst to -.038
“She’s a factor and she keeps getting better,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “She wants to be really good. She’s easy to coach because she comes in wanting to learn. She’s such a sponge. The swings I saw her take today were better than the swings I saw just a few days ago. But she’s come in and worked. It was a great match.”
It was a match that pitted the top two defenses in the conference and it lived up to that. The Badgers hit .229 while the Cornhuskers were held to .148. UW had 66 digs and Nebraska had 60.
Grad student Lauren Barnes came up with 20 of UW’s digs to lead both teams.
“Barnesy I thought was really good,” Sheffield said. “Barnesy was digging some bombs, balls that were just being unloaded on and she’s fighting to keep the ball up in the air and giving us chances to get a swing. She was fantastic.”
Sheffield also singled out setter Sydney Hilley for her tempo in running the offense.
“She executed what she wanted to execute going into this match,” Sheffield said. “I thought she controlled our side of the net with her demeanor and her leadership and her communication and running the offense.
“It was hard to score out there. I think these are two real good defensive teams. One of the things we talked about going in is you’ve got to find that balance of knowing when to be aggressive and go for it and when to be patient and put the ball in good areas of the court, D-up and live to see another day. I thought we were excellent at that balance between the two.”
The Badgers built a 13-7 lead in the first set, only to see the Huskers go on an 11-4 run to take an 18-16 lead. UW regained the lead at 20-19 but the teams traded points until the Badgers finished it off with a kill by Grace Loberg and a bad set by Nebraska.
The second set was close most of the way until the Badgers went on a 5-0 run to open up a 24-17 lead. After two Nebraska points, Smrek got a kill to end it.