Anna Smrek in swing of things as No. 3 Badgers sweep No. 6 Nebraska

Grad student Lauren Barnes came up with 20 of UW’s digs to lead both teams.

“Barnesy I thought was really good,” Sheffield said. “Barnesy was digging some bombs, balls that were just being unloaded on and she’s fighting to keep the ball up in the air and giving us chances to get a swing. She was fantastic.”

Sheffield also singled out setter Sydney Hilley for her tempo in running the offense.

“She executed what she wanted to execute going into this match,” Sheffield said. “I thought she controlled our side of the net with her demeanor and her leadership and her communication and running the offense.

“It was hard to score out there. I think these are two real good defensive teams. One of the things we talked about going in is you’ve got to find that balance of knowing when to be aggressive and go for it and when to be patient and put the ball in good areas of the court, D-up and live to see another day. I thought we were excellent at that balance between the two.”

The Badgers built a 13-7 lead in the first set, only to see the Huskers go on an 11-4 run to take an 18-16 lead. UW regained the lead at 20-19 but the teams traded points until the Badgers finished it off with a kill by Grace Loberg and a bad set by Nebraska.