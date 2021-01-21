After remarkable first three seasons, Badgers volleyball player Dana Rettke on course to make bigger impact in fourth

As one of the taller females on Earth, Dana Rettke is accustomed to being part of a select group.
But Rettke, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s 6-foot-8 senior middle blocker, is about three months away from almost certainly joining an even more exclusive club.
Assuming Rettke remains healthy and performs as she has for her first three seasons, she figures to become just the sixth player to be named a four-time first-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Rettke would be the first in more than a decade to earn that distinction, joining Stanford's Bev Oden (1989-92), Kerri Walsh (1996-99) and Logan Tom (1999-2002); Nebraska’s Sarah Pavan (2004-07); and Penn State’s Megan Hodge (2006-09).
Informed of the rare company she could be joining, Rettke took a moment to process things.
“Only five, wow,” she said. “That would be pretty cool. In the moment, I’m just having fun and living my life and being a college kid on top of volleyball, too. So to think I could be one of six ever is pretty crazy for me to grasp.”
It is part of a remarkable continuum for Rettke, whose time at UW has seen her rise from a relatively unheralded late blooming recruit to one of the premier players in the sport at any level.
That improbable journey is more than Rettke ever could’ve imagined when she left Riverside, Illinois, for Madison four years ago.
“Would I have thought that all this stuff would happen, no, definitely not,” Rettke said.
Fast start as freshman
She quickly credits everybody involved in the UW program with helping facilitate her growth as a player and recalled a conversation with coach Kelly Sheffield shortly being named National Freshman of the Year and All-American for the first time.
“I told him I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I just had no idea that what I was doing was first-team All-American caliber. He brought me into his office and wrote down the stats of All-American middles and I was right there if not toward the top.
“Right then I realized that going forward I need to kind of celebrate myself and celebrate the accomplishments and not be so hard on myself. I’m really someone who wants to, not strive for perfection, but strive to be the best.
“It’s something I did not think would come this early. I didn’t even know if I was going to play my freshman year. So looking back on that it’s just been absolutely wild to see where I’ve been, the opportunities I’ve had. It’s so humbling and it just makes you want to work harder and harder every day.”
It is exactly that mindset that has helped propel Rettke to the upper echelon of her sport, Sheffield said.
“There’s a lot of humility and humbleness with Dana,” he said. “She’s not self-centered at all.
"Especially when she got a late start in this sport and early on she wasn’t very good at it. Then all of the sudden she just takes off and all eyes of the entire sport are on her.
“You could think that’s a kid that maybe gets a little big for her britches and the fact that that’s not been her shows so much about the strength of her character and her upbringing. She’s as good of a teammate as when she got here.”
Going national
Rettke’s volleyball profile reached a high in 2019 when she spent the spring and summer as the youngest member of the U.S. National Team, helping it earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed until this summer. After a week off she returned to workouts with UW in preparation for a season that would end with a loss to Stanford in the NCAA championship match.
Given the unplanned break as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the fall season for a majority of college teams, Rettke had a chance to ruminate about the whirlwind year she experienced. In hindsight, she realizes there were times she was running on fumes, an assessment Sheffield shares.
“It didn’t really hit me until after the national championship,” Rettke said. “I went home and sat in my room that I hadn’t sat in in a long time. I just thought of everything and it was like, how the heck did I do all of that? It was just so fun, so exhilarating. Dreams were coming true and I was performing above expectations of myself and others, it was just such an exciting time.
“I was definitely exhausted. That’s no question. But during the Wisconsin season, competing for national title, you don’t have time to think of all that stuff and everything you’ve been through. I was so focused on getting that national title. So when I did take a step back it was like, whoa, you did all of this?”
Rettke said the unscheduled break has refueled her passion for volleyball and made her even more determined to improve in all facets of the game.
“The list is endless of things I still need to work on and improve on in order for me to reach my goals, in college and out of college,” she said.
That list includes improving her blocking, serving, defense and range of shots. Sheffield said at this point in her development those improvements will be more nuanced than the steps she made early in her career.
“She’s working on things that are allowing her to be a much better player to go to the next level,” Sheffield said. “They’re just not as obvious as the things she was figuring out early on.”
Beyond skills development, Rettke vows to sharpen her mental approach to the season.
“I want to be more mindful and present in the moment, especially now that this could possibly be my last season,” she said. “I don’t want to take anything for granted. If there’s anything that this past year taught us, it’s that. So I want to make sure I’m in the moment, savoring the good, the bad and the ugly because time really does fly.”
What's next?
As the top-ranked Badgers prepare to open the season this weekend with two matches against No. 13 Purdue, Rettke’s immediate goals are the same as every other season — win the Big Ten title and the program’s first national championship.
But she’s also had plenty of time to ponder her future beyond the next three months. She has kept in touch with the National Team coaches and been told she’s still in the running for a spot on this year’s Olympic team
However that turns out, she will face a decision whether to turn professional and sign a lucrative contract to play overseas or to take advantage of the NCAA ruling to not count the current season against a player’s eligibility and return to play for UW in the fall.
“I’ve definitely not made any decision on any sort of stuff like that yet,” Rettke said. “Very tough, let me tell you.”
She’s been able to get a sense of what the pro volleyball life is like from talking with her National Team teammates, many of whom have been playing pro for a decade or more, in some cases earning six or even seven figures annually.
“It’s so different,” she said. “You’re in a completely different culture, brand new team, new teammates, language barriers, you name it, that’s what pro volleyball is. Volleyball is your job at that point.”
Should she decide to delay her pro career and return to UW, she could well find herself in position to be in a class by herself — the first five-time first-team All-American.