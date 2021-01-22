After remarkable first 3 seasons, Badgers volleyball player Dana Rettke on course to make bigger impact in fourth

“It didn’t really hit me until after the national championship,” Rettke said. “I went home and sat in my room that I hadn’t sat in in a long time. I just thought of everything and it was like, how the heck did I do all of that? It was just so fun, so exhilarating. Dreams were coming true and I was performing above expectations of myself and others, it was just such an exciting time.

“I was definitely exhausted. That’s no question. But during the Wisconsin season, competing for national title, you don’t have time to think of all that stuff and everything you’ve been through. I was so focused on getting that national title. So when I did take a step back it was like, whoa, you did all of this?”

Rettke said the unscheduled break has refueled her passion for volleyball and made her even more determined to improve in all facets of the game.

“The list is endless of things I still need to work on and improve on in order for me to reach my goals, in college and out of college,” she said.

That list includes improving her blocking, serving, defense and range of shots. Sheffield said at this point in her development those improvements will be more nuanced than the steps she made early in her career.