After early struggle, No. 3 Badgers volleyball team sweeps Michigan

It took awhile for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team to get going Saturday afternoon and then the Badgers had to find their second wind down the stretch, but they still managed to come away with a sweep of Michigan.
Freshman Julia Orzol had a match-high 14 kills as the No. 3 Badgers beat the Wolverines 25-23, 25-15, 26-24 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
UW coach Kelly Sheffield attributed his team’s sluggish start at least partially to the quick turnaround from Friday night’s match at Michigan State, which eliminated any practice time and limited film sessions.
“You could tell that because of the travel and playing on the back-to-backs that we were kind of struggling,” Sheffield said in his post-match radio interview. “It was kind of ugly out of the gates, by both teams. We weren’t serving with a lot of aggression to start out with. It didn’t seem like our eyes were picking up the right stuff when we were passing.
“But we slowly got better as we were working through the first set and into the second set we started playing a lot cleaner. You could just tell that the depth was helping a little bit. Third set I thought we started pretty well and then I thought we took our foot off the gas a little bit, quite frankly. Then we dug in at the end and we scrapped and found a way to sweep two Big Ten opponents on the road.”
The first set was tied at 22 when Orzol got the Badgers (15-1, 7-1 Big Ten Conference) to set point. After a Michigan kill, UW got the win on a service error.
The Badgers took command of the second set with a 10-2 run for a 19-10 lead.
UW led early in the third set by as many as five points, but Michigan (11-6, 4-4) battled back and got to set point at 24-22 with a 3-0 run. But the Badgers responded to tie it on kills by Dana Rettke and Orzol, took the lead on a hitting error and wrapped up the match when Orzol dunked an overpass on a serve by Lauren Barnes.
Orzol bounced back after a couple rough offensive matches in which she combined for just 12 kills with 13 attack errors.
“I thought she had some really good tool shots that she’s been working on,” Sheffield said. “She mostly put the ball in good areas when she didn’t have kills.”
Rettke had 12 kills and five blocks and Grace Loberg provided nine kills.
Freshman Anna Smrek, who missed some time with an injury and lost her middle blocker spot to Devyn Robinson, played the right side in set three. And while she only had one kill and no blocks, her 6-foot-9 presence had an impact on Michigan’s strategy.
“They certainly didn’t want to set the left side,” Sheffield said. “She got no stats but they had zero interest in going to the left side. When her and Dana were up there, everything was behind or back row for those rotations. Sometimes you can have an impact in ways that don’t show in the stats.”