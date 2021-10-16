After early struggle, No. 3 Badgers volleyball team sweeps Michigan

The first set was tied at 22 when Orzol got the Badgers (15-1, 7-1 Big Ten Conference) to set point. After a Michigan kill, UW got the win on a service error.

The Badgers took command of the second set with a 10-2 run for a 19-10 lead.

UW led early in the third set by as many as five points, but Michigan (11-6, 4-4) battled back and got to set point at 24-22 with a 3-0 run. But the Badgers responded to tie it on kills by Dana Rettke and Orzol, took the lead on a hitting error and wrapped up the match when Orzol dunked an overpass on a serve by Lauren Barnes.

Orzol bounced back after a couple rough offensive matches in which she combined for just 12 kills with 13 attack errors.

“I thought she had some really good tool shots that she’s been working on,” Sheffield said. “She mostly put the ball in good areas when she didn’t have kills.”

Rettke had 12 kills and five blocks and Grace Loberg provided nine kills.

Freshman Anna Smrek, who missed some time with an injury and lost her middle blocker spot to Devyn Robinson, played the right side in set three. And while she only had one kill and no blocks, her 6-foot-9 presence had an impact on Michigan’s strategy.